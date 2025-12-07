EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?
The head of the biggest EU party has told the press that from 2035, car manufacturers must reduce CO2 emissions by 90 per cent
The EU could be on the verge of scrapping the proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in a move that would send a seismic wave through the car industry.
President of the European People’s Party (the largest party in European Parliament), Manfred Weber, told German newspaper, Bild, that the EU will instead impose strict emissions reductions on new vehicles, rather than a complete ban on combustion engines.
“For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets, instead of 100 per cent,” Weber said.
The rumoured 2040 deadline won’t be going ahead, either; “There will also be no 100 per cent target from 2040 onwards,” Weber revealed. “This means that the technology ban on combustion engines is off the table. All engines currently manufactured in Germany can therefore continue to be produced and sold.”
This news conflicts with recent comments made by Tim Tozer, former UK boss of Vauxhall and chairman of car insurance firm, Allianz. He told the Sunday Times that he “ha[s] it on good authority that the EU is going to add five years on to the current 2035 [deadline] to make the date 2040. [This] would mean that from January 1 2040, all new vehicles would need to be pure electric”.
How will the EU plan work?
So what does all of this mean in practice? Well, a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions could enable efficient plug-in hybrid models to be sold in the EU after 2035, as well as even more climate-friendly full EVs.
Such a move has been supported by several manufacturers within the car industry which have all been struggling to accelerate their electric car sales in-line with government targets.
Xavier Chardon, CEO of Citroen, recently told Auto Express: “We believe electrification is important. We’re not saying that it's the wrong direction, but [given] the premises that were used in 2017, the market is not transforming as fast as people were expecting at that time.”
“Europe is not transforming at the same speed, [either]; you have a market like Norway that is already electrified, [but] Croatia and even bigger markets like Italy, Spain, Poland are at [just] three to 8 per fully electrified vehicles.”
Other manufacturers who are further along with the process of electrification may well be frustrated by the EU’s apparent decision; Volvo CEO, Hakan Samuelsson recently remarked: “I don’t see the logic in slowing down”.
What will the UK do?
At this time, it’s unknown exactly when the EU will make this pivotal announcement. Perhaps the biggest uncertainty, however, is whether the UK will follow suit; Keir Starmer’s Labour administration have already in the last year restored the 2030 ban on the sale of new pure-petrol and diesel cars, with a requirement that everything sold after 2035 must be fully zero-emissions.
Until recently, electric car sales have been growing strongly and are up 26 per cent for 2025 to date, but the rate of growth has slowed in recent months with November sales up just 3.6 per cent on 2024. Many manufacturers are also struggling to hit ZEV mandate targets that require 28 per cent of their sales to be zero-emission vehicles in 2025 and 33 per cent in 2026.
This lacklustre sales performance can be attributed in-part to the government’s sometimes contradictory approach to EV adoption. On the one hand there’s the £3,750 Electric Car Grant available on some models, which has recently been extended to March 2030, but on the other there’s the looming eVED pay-per-mile tax which will see EV and PHEV drivers charged over and above their annual road tax payable by ICE car drivers.
How much is your car worth? Find out with our free car valuation tool...
Find a car with the experts