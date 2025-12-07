EU 2035 petrol and diesel car ban to be scrapped – will the UK follow?

The EU could be on the verge of scrapping the proposed ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in a move that would send a seismic wave through the car industry.

President of the European People’s Party (the largest party in European Parliament), Manfred Weber, told German newspaper, Bild, that the EU will instead impose strict emissions reductions on new vehicles, rather than a complete ban on combustion engines.

“For new registrations from 2035 onwards, a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions will now be mandatory for car manufacturers' fleet targets, instead of 100 per cent,” Weber said.

The rumoured 2040 deadline won’t be going ahead, either; “There will also be no 100 per cent target from 2040 onwards,” Weber revealed. “This means that the technology ban on combustion engines is off the table. All engines currently manufactured in Germany can therefore continue to be produced and sold.”

This news conflicts with recent comments made by Tim Tozer, former UK boss of Vauxhall and chairman of car insurance firm, Allianz. He told the Sunday Times that he “ha[s] it on good authority that the EU is going to add five years on to the current 2035 [deadline] to make the date 2040. [This] would mean that from January 1 2040, all new vehicles would need to be pure electric”.

How will the EU plan work?

So what does all of this mean in practice? Well, a 90 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions could enable efficient plug-in hybrid models to be sold in the EU after 2035, as well as even more climate-friendly full EVs.