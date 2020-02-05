Best small cars to buy 2025

The best small cars on sale today aren’t just easy to drive, they’re brimming with more safety kit and in-car tech than ever before. Not only do a lot of small cars provide a feeling of refinement previously reserved for ‘big cars’, they’re generally affordable to buy and run day-to-day plus cheap to insure.

While city car favourites such as the Fiat 500e and Kia Picanto might spring to mind when someone mentions the term ‘small cars’, the level of choice is actually much broader. Step up into the supermini or small SUV class and you’ll find the sort of in-cabin practicality and versatility once offered in older generations of family cars such as the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus, but all wrapped up in a compact package.

We’ve thoroughly tested every small car on sale in the UK, and have rounded up the top 10 models to buy right now according to our road testers. There are a range of body shapes to be found in our list, along with our expert small car buying advice. So whatever your needs, there should be a small car to suit you below.

Compare the best small cars

Take a look at this table to find our expert road testers' ratings for the best small cars on salke, along with each model's starting price and max WLTP combined MPG or range figure. Scroll down or click the links to find out more about every car...

Citroen e-C3