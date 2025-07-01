Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Grande Panda is everything a great little car should be. It’s practical, sensible, comfortable, cheeky, fun, well priced and proof that Fiat still knows how to make a great small car.

Our choice

Fiat Grande Panda La Prima BEV (£23,975)

Given that it’s an urban runaround, we’ve plumped for the electric version of the Grande Panda, although the hybrid is almost as recommendable, and cheaper. LaPrima spec is worth the extra cost if you can afford it, although the entry Red, which is £3,000 less, retains the car’s charm, just with less equipment.

Commended

Citroen C3

Our 2024 Supermini of the Year, and outgoing overall 2024 Car of the Year, has been relegated by its Panda sibling, but the Citroen C3 is still a cracking little car. Groundbreaking for what you get for the money, in both petrol and particularly electric form, the C3 is spacious for the class, comfy and easy to drive.

Renault 5

Making sure retro is as cool as ever, the new Renault 5 has made a huge splash. Instantly recognisable as an R5, yet modern and fun to drive, the French hatchback has a sound, sensible foundation beneath it, thanks to its strong pricing and, with the larger battery fitted, an official range of 249 miles.

