Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended

By:Paul Barker
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

When we first drove the new Grande Panda, we declared Fiat had played a blinder with a car that’s both affordable and loaded with character – just like the original.

Available as a petrol hybrid car or an electric car, the Fiat Grande Panda is a worthy bearer of an iconic name that has been around since 1980 in various forms. On the outside the Grande Panda uses that heritage intelligently from a styling perspective, but still has enough clever fresh touches to be very much the modern supermini.

The cabin is proof that an inexpensive car doesn’t have to feel cheap. Although it’s not loaded with plush soft-touch materials – this is a car kicking off from around £19,000 in hybrid form and £21,000 for the EV, after all – the interior is stylish and clever, and has as much character as the Italian supermini's chunky exterior.

Front seat and boot space are both great for such a small car – although we’ll gloss over the rear-seat room – and the Grande Panda is great to drive in its natural urban environment, where the cosseting low-speed ride defies the short wheelbase. And you’re looking at an official figure of 52.3mpg for the 99bhp 1.2 hybrid, or a 199-mile range for the 111bhp electric model.

The Grande Panda is everything a great little car should be. It’s practical, sensible, comfortable, cheeky, fun, well priced and proof that Fiat still knows how to make a great small car.

Our choice

Given that it’s an urban runaround, we’ve plumped for the electric version of the Grande Panda, although the hybrid is almost as recommendable, and cheaper. LaPrima spec is worth the extra cost if you can afford it, although the entry Red, which is £3,000 less, retains the car’s charm, just with less equipment.

Commended

Citroen C3

Our 2024 Supermini of the Year, and outgoing overall 2024 Car of the Year, has been relegated by its Panda sibling, but the Citroen C3 is still a cracking little car. Groundbreaking for what you get for the money, in both petrol and particularly electric form, the C3 is spacious for the class, comfy and easy to drive.

Renault 5

Making sure retro is as cool as ever, the new Renault 5 has made a huge splash. Instantly recognisable as an R5, yet modern and fun to drive, the French hatchback has a sound, sensible foundation beneath it, thanks to its strong pricing and, with the larger battery fitted, an official range of 249 miles.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

