Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
When we first drove the new Grande Panda, we declared Fiat had played a blinder with a car that’s both affordable and loaded with character – just like the original.
Available as a petrol hybrid car or an electric car, the Fiat Grande Panda is a worthy bearer of an iconic name that has been around since 1980 in various forms. On the outside the Grande Panda uses that heritage intelligently from a styling perspective, but still has enough clever fresh touches to be very much the modern supermini.
The cabin is proof that an inexpensive car doesn’t have to feel cheap. Although it’s not loaded with plush soft-touch materials – this is a car kicking off from around £19,000 in hybrid form and £21,000 for the EV, after all – the interior is stylish and clever, and has as much character as the Italian supermini's chunky exterior.
Front seat and boot space are both great for such a small car – although we’ll gloss over the rear-seat room – and the Grande Panda is great to drive in its natural urban environment, where the cosseting low-speed ride defies the short wheelbase. And you’re looking at an official figure of 52.3mpg for the 99bhp 1.2 hybrid, or a 199-mile range for the 111bhp electric model.
The Grande Panda is everything a great little car should be. It’s practical, sensible, comfortable, cheeky, fun, well priced and proof that Fiat still knows how to make a great small car.
Our choice
- Fiat Grande Panda La Prima BEV (£23,975)
Given that it’s an urban runaround, we’ve plumped for the electric version of the Grande Panda, although the hybrid is almost as recommendable, and cheaper. LaPrima spec is worth the extra cost if you can afford it, although the entry Red, which is £3,000 less, retains the car’s charm, just with less equipment.
Commended
Citroen C3
Our 2024 Supermini of the Year, and outgoing overall 2024 Car of the Year, has been relegated by its Panda sibling, but the Citroen C3 is still a cracking little car. Groundbreaking for what you get for the money, in both petrol and particularly electric form, the C3 is spacious for the class, comfy and easy to drive.
Renault 5
Making sure retro is as cool as ever, the new Renault 5 has made a huge splash. Instantly recognisable as an R5, yet modern and fun to drive, the French hatchback has a sound, sensible foundation beneath it, thanks to its strong pricing and, with the larger battery fitted, an official range of 249 miles.
