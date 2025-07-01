Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
The Renault Master E-Tech is the 2025 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Ford E-Transit Courier and Ford E-Transit Custom commended
As well as shaking up the electric-car class with models such as the Renault 5 and Renault 4, Renault is putting its stamp on the commercial sector with a wave of EVs. The all-new Master E-Tech is the first of a number of models that are on the way, and it shows plenty of promise for what’s to come.
The ground-up overhaul of the Master E-Tech introduces an 87kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 285 miles, and this is connected to a flexible 138bhp electric powertrain for quick responses. That range is achieved courtesy of an aerodynamic body (including a subtly curving rear roofline that doesn’t restrict cargo volume) and the latest energy-recovery systems on board.
There’s fast charging, with a 130kW maximum available; this can add 30 miles of range in six minutes, or take the battery from empty to fully charged in just over an hour. Connected services allow you to monitor and pay for charging, too.
All of this tech doesn’t come at the expense of practicality. There are two lengths of panel van offering up to 13 cubic metres of space, while Renault offers chassis and platform-cab versions of the Master E-Tech ready for conversion, so there’s no compromise if you need a bespoke EV. With so much versatility, the Master sets a template for the future electric Renault range that will make the firm a strong contender in commercial vehicles.
Our choice
- Renault Master e-Tech MM35 Advance (£47,100 ex.VAT, after PiVG)
There’s no real ‘best’ version in the Master electric line-up because varying use cases require different specs. But you can’t go wrong with the standard model. It comes with the 10-inch touchscreen system, rear parking sensors and a vast cargo area to match the van’s long range. If possible, we’d choose the reversing camera for extra peace of mind.
Commended
Ford E-Transit Courier
Last year’s Van of the Year has been bolstered by the addition of an all-electric powertrain, which brings zero-emissions running and a range of up to 181 miles. It’s Ford’s smallest van, but a 2.9-cubic-metre cargo area offers lots of versatility in a compact package.
Ford E-Transit Custom
Adding electric drive does nothing to spoil one of the Transit Custom's key strengths, because the EV is as good to drive as any other variant. Add in the versatile and spacious cargo area and neat tech, such as the Pro Power adapter for tools, and it’s a strong contender.
