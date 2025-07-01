Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech

Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Renault Master e-Tech MM35 Advance (£47,100 ex.VAT, after PiVG)

There’s no real ‘best’ version in the Master electric line-up because varying use cases require different specs. But you can’t go wrong with the standard model. It comes with the 10-inch touchscreen system, rear parking sensors and a vast cargo area to match the van’s long range. If possible, we’d choose the reversing camera for extra peace of mind.

Commended

Ford E-Transit Courier

Last year’s Van of the Year has been bolstered by the addition of an all-electric powertrain, which brings zero-emissions running and a range of up to 181 miles. It’s Ford’s smallest van, but a 2.9-cubic-metre cargo area offers lots of versatility in a compact package.

Ford E-Transit Custom

Adding electric drive does nothing to spoil one of the Transit Custom's key strengths, because the EV is as good to drive as any other variant. Add in the versatile and spacious cargo area and neat tech, such as the Pro Power adapter for tools, and it’s a strong contender.

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

