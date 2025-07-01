Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech

The Renault Master E-Tech is the 2025 Auto Express Electric Van of the Year, with the Ford E-Transit Courier and Ford E-Transit Custom commended

By:Dean Gibson
1 Jul 2025
Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech

As well as shaking up the electric-car class with models such as the Renault 5 and Renault 4, Renault is putting its stamp on the commercial sector with a wave of EVs. The all-new Master E-Tech is the first of a number of models that are on the way, and it shows plenty of promise for what’s to come.

The ground-up overhaul of the Master E-Tech introduces an 87kWh battery that delivers a range of up to 285 miles, and this is connected to a flexible 138bhp electric powertrain for quick responses. That range is achieved courtesy of an aerodynamic body (including a subtly curving rear roofline that doesn’t restrict cargo volume) and the latest energy-recovery systems on board.

There’s fast charging, with a 130kW maximum available; this can add 30 miles of range in six minutes, or take the battery from empty to fully charged in just over an hour. Connected services allow you to monitor and pay for charging, too.

All of this tech doesn’t come at the expense of practicality. There are two lengths of panel van offering up to 13 cubic metres of space, while Renault  offers chassis and platform-cab versions of the Master E-Tech ready for conversion, so there’s no compromise if you need a bespoke EV. With so much versatility, the Master sets a template for the future electric Renault range that will make the firm a strong contender in commercial vehicles.

Our choice

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s no real ‘best’ version in the Master electric line-up because varying use cases require different specs. But you can’t go wrong with the standard model. It comes with the 10-inch touchscreen system, rear parking sensors and a vast cargo area to match the van’s long range. If  possible, we’d choose the reversing camera for extra peace of mind.

Commended

Ford E-Transit Courier

Last year’s Van of the Year has been bolstered by the addition of an all-electric powertrain, which brings zero-emissions running and a range of up to 181 miles. It’s Ford’s smallest van, but a 2.9-cubic-metre cargo area offers lots  of versatility in a compact package.

Ford E-Transit Custom

Adding electric drive does nothing to spoil one of the Transit Custom's key strengths, because the EV is as good to drive as any other variant. Add in the versatile and spacious cargo area and neat tech, such as the Pro Power adapter for tools, and it’s a strong contender.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

