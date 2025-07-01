Mid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom

Overall, the Transit Custom sets the standard by which all other medium-sized panel vans must be judged, and it will have to be a very strong contender to knock the Ford off the number one position next year.

Our choice

Ford Transit Custom Double Cab In-Van SWB 2.0 EcoBlue 150 Trail (£43,265 ex.VAT)

There’s huge variety in the Transit Custom line-up, but the five-seat Double Cab In-Van variant stands out because it could be a more practical alternative to a pick-up truck, now that the tax regime for the latter has changed. It doesn’t carry as much as the standard panel van, but the versatile second-row seats means it could double as family transport.

Commended

Stellantis medium vans

There’s so little between the Citroen Dispatch, Fiat Scudo, Peugeot Expert and Vauxhall Vivaro that we commended all four. They deliver car-like driving characteristics and excellent safety features, plus the choice

of diesel and electric powertrains.

Volkswagen Transporter

Volkswagen’s new arrival picks up where the old Transporter left off, by offering quality and capability in a great all-round package. There are standard and long wheelbases, diesel and electric power, while the Standard, Plus and Pro trims offer an increasing amount of luxury through the range.

