Mid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
The Ford Transit Custom is the 2025 Auto Express Mid-size Van of the Year, with the Stellantis medium vans and Volkswagen Transporter commended
With electric, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains offered, plus a wide range of trim levels, as well as panel van, Double Cab, MultiCab and even camper options on the table, the Ford Transit Custom has a variant to suit virtually every use case imaginable, making it our category winner in the van’s 60th-anniversary year.
Keep things basic, and the standard Leader model with 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel power delivers a no-nonsense drive in two body lengths. But if you need to carry passengers, then the six-seat Double Cab In-Van could be for you. This comes in a wider range of trims, including the rugged adventure-inspired Trail option and racy Sport and MS-RT specs (which are also offered on the standard panel van), and given that the Transit Custom delivers such a grown-up drive, this could easily double as family transport.
Somewhere in between the two sits the MultiCab, with a five-seat layout (three in the front, two in the back) and an L-shaped bulkhead so long items can still fit in the cargo bay.
The strong diesel engines deliver good efficiency and power, while the electrified e-Transit Custom adds hushed refinement to the mix. There’s even a performance-orientated model in MS-RT guise, where the electric powertrain is turned up to 281bhp (up from 215bhp as standard) to help give it the grunt to match the racier looks.
Overall, the Transit Custom sets the standard by which all other medium-sized panel vans must be judged, and it will have to be a very strong contender to knock the Ford off the number one position next year.
Our choice
- Ford Transit Custom Double Cab In-Van SWB 2.0 EcoBlue 150 Trail (£43,265 ex.VAT)
There’s huge variety in the Transit Custom line-up, but the five-seat Double Cab In-Van variant stands out because it could be a more practical alternative to a pick-up truck, now that the tax regime for the latter has changed. It doesn’t carry as much as the standard panel van, but the versatile second-row seats means it could double as family transport.
Commended
Stellantis medium vans
There’s so little between the Citroen Dispatch, Fiat Scudo, Peugeot Expert and Vauxhall Vivaro that we commended all four. They deliver car-like driving characteristics and excellent safety features, plus the choice
of diesel and electric powertrains.
Volkswagen Transporter
Volkswagen’s new arrival picks up where the old Transporter left off, by offering quality and capability in a great all-round package. There are standard and long wheelbases, diesel and electric power, while the Standard, Plus and Pro trims offer an increasing amount of luxury through the range.
