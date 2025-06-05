Fiat Scudo review

Our opinion on the Fiat Scudo

The Fiat Scudo is a good mid-size panel van that drives well and has lots of standard kit, but it does miss out on a class-leading carrying capacity. If you don’t need the maximum amount of cargo volume then it could be a great choice alongside its siblings (the Vauxhall Vivaro, Peugeot Expert, Toyota Proace and Citroen Dispatch). Since all those vans are incredibly similar, the best choice for you will likely be whichever is cheapest at the time of purchase.

About the Fiat Scudo

The Fiat Scudo is a medium-sized van that’s available as a panel van and a crew van in two different lengths, and using either diesel or electric power. It’s based on a Stellantis platform that’s also used in the company’s passenger cars, but more importantly it’s also a badge-engineered van that has very similar equivalents from several other brands.

The Citroen Dispatch and Vauxhall Vivaro are the same van as the Scudo with a different nose and equipment changes, and it’s the same story with the Peugeot Expert and Toyota Proace. There are MPV versions of these vans as well with seating instead of a cargo bay, so if you’ve tried any of the wide array of siblings you’ll have a very good idea of what the Fiat Scudo is like.