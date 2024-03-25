Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Fiat Doblo, Scudo and Ducato vans go on sale with 2024 style and tech updates

All three of Fiat’s vans are available with pure-electric power

by: Alastair Crooks
25 Mar 2024
Fiat Doblo, Scudo and Ducato vans - front tracking 2

As part of a wider shakeup from parent firm Stellantis, Fiat has updated its range of vans for 2024 with pricing and specification now revealed. First deliveries of the new Doblo small van, Scudo mid-size van and the largest van in Fiat’s range, the Ducato, are expected to reach customers in the coming weeks. 

The full range of Fiat vans have been given a new exterior look, just like sister models from Citroen, Peugeot and Vauxhall. Alongside the new look are upgrades to equipment levels and, of course, new electric powertrains. 

Kicking off the line up is the Doblo. It’s offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 99bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox or in 128bhp guise coupled with an eight-speed gearbox. L1 and L2 sizes are offered, although the L1 comes in the panel van body style while the L2 has the option of a crew cab. 

The mid-size Scudo is also offered in L1 and L2 body styles too and comes with a 1.5 litre turbocharged diesel engine, which has 118bhp and is mated to a six-speed manual. There’s a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine also, with 143bhp - available with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The largest van, the Ducato, is offered in L2 or L3 body lengths and H1, H2 and H3 heights. The 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel comes in 138bhp and 178bhp with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Each one of Fiat’s vans can be specified with electric power. The E-Doblo gets a 50kWh battery with a maximum range of 205 miles and a 134bhp electric motor. The charging speed tops out at 100kW, meaning a 0-80 per cent recharge can take under 30 minutes. 400V technology from the battery allows for bi-directional charging so the E-Doblo can recharge electrical appliances such as power tools or a mobile workshop. 

The Fiat E-Scudo comes with a 75kWh battery, 134bhp electric motor and a maximum range of 217 miles. The E-Ducato has a 110kWh battery and the additional option of a longer ‘L4’ body length. The electric motor has 270bhp and 410Nm of torque, plus a maximum range of 261 miles. A 150kW recharging speed allows for a 0-80 per cent top-up in 55 minutes.

Fiat Doblo, Scudo and Ducato vans - front static 2

The three vans come with an entry-level model named after each van and a higher-specification ‘Primo’ trim level. The Doblo comes with an updated interior featuring a new steering wheel, new seat upholstery, a DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity. The Primo version adds a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 10-inch driver’s display. 

Fiat’s Scudo van receives a revised front end with new LED headlights, a fresh interior with a digital driver’s display and 10-inch central touchscreen. Scudo Primo models get ‘dynamic surround view’ (a wideview exterior camera), a digital rear view mirror, front and rear park assist and blind spot detection.

The Ducato has a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, level two autonomous driving and adaptive cruise control. The regular Ducato gets a five-inch central touchscreen and a 3.5-inch driver’s display, while E-Ducato models have a 10-inch touchscreen with integrated sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Pricing (excluding VAT) kicks off at £21,325 for the Fiat Doblo, rising to £26,205 for the cheapest all-electric E-Doblo (after the plug-in vehicle grant). The Fiat Scudo starts at £27,780 with the E-Scudo beginning at the £36,960 mark. £31,385 gets you into the updated Fiat Ducato, while the E-Ducato starts at £45,235. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

