Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall

By:Paul Barker
8 Aug 2025
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Stellantis is recalling 72,000 cars in the UK as part of a Europe-wide move across seven of its major brands to correct a problem where loosened nuts on a fuel pipe could cause an engine fire. 

A total of 28 models built between 2023-2025 fitted with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine are affected across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall, as well as the Lancia brand in mainland Europe. In France there have been 11 reported cases of cars catching fire in France prompting the recall, and Stellantis is already in the process of contacting owners.

The firm is urging drivers to book their cars in for remedial work, which should take around half an hour and will be free of charge, as soon as possible, and warned owners to be aware of any smell of fuel or warning lights popping up on the dashboard as tell-tale signs of an imminent problem. 

 “Our standard recall process is applied and all owners are being promptly informed of this matter,” said a statement from Stellantis. “We urge our customers to immediately make an appointment at their dealer to solve this issue.

“Vehicles equipped with the 1.2-turbo petrol engine may face a fuel leakage at the high-pressure pipe between the high-pressure pump and the rail due to loosened nuts,” continued the statement. “This can potentially lead to higher fuel consumption and, in a worst-case scenario, to occurrences of fire in the engine.” 

The recall is the second for Stellantis this summer, after 120,000 Citroen owners were issued with a more serious notice to stop driving their C3 and DS3 models after a potentially lethal fault with the airbag was discovered in the wake of a fatal accident in France.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

