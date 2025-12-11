Citroen is planning to relaunch the boxy MPV as an antidote to the sales dominance of SUVs – the very cars that killed people carriers off in the first place earlier this century.

Speaking at the launch of the six-seat Citroen ELO concept in Paris, the brand’s CEO, Xavier Chardon, told Auto Express: “It’s time to test an alternative to the SUV. We believe that when a segment becomes the majority, which is the case with SUVs with more than 50 per cent of the market, it's time for new trends to appear.

“Every time that you have a new trend that is becoming so big, you have space for new trends.”

Chardon said Citroen would have to be “bold”, which is why it unveiled the ELO six-seater concept with a McLaren F1-style central driving position and a host of interior innovations such as a fold-out roof panel, joystick-style steering wheel infotainment controls and seats that fold flat into a bed.

While admitting the return of the MPV wouldn’t knock the SUV from its dominant position, Chardon said it’s Citroen’s “duty” to try and create new sectors.

“We want to understand if people are ready for this or not,” he said, referring to the radical concept car. Some in the industry have speculated that the lure of SUVs may fade as they’re the cars people’s parents drove, so younger drivers with families will look for something different.

“SUVs became very successful, and people saw [them] as [for] a more active lifestyle,” added Chardon. “I believe that we're reinventing the MPV, or making the MPV 2.0; we are offering something that the people cannot find with their SUVs, specifically looking at the modularity and flexibility of people carriers”.

