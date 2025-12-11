Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Citroen MPV 2.0 will be the antidote to SUVs

Square and practical could be making a return as the lure of SUVs begins to wane

By:Paul Barker
11 Dec 2025
Citroen ELO concept - front static

Citroen is planning to relaunch the boxy MPV as an antidote to the sales dominance of SUVs – the very cars that killed people carriers off in the first place earlier this century. 

Speaking at the launch of the six-seat Citroen ELO concept in Paris, the brand’s CEO, Xavier Chardon, told Auto Express: “It’s time to test an alternative to the SUV. We believe that when a segment becomes the majority, which is the case with SUVs with more than 50 per cent of the market, it's time for new trends to appear. 

“Every time that you have a new trend that is becoming so big, you have space for new trends.”

Chardon said Citroen would have to be “bold”, which is why it unveiled the ELO six-seater concept with a McLaren F1-style central driving position and a host of interior innovations such as a fold-out roof panel, joystick-style steering wheel infotainment controls and seats that fold flat into a bed. 

While admitting the return of the MPV wouldn’t knock the SUV from its dominant position, Chardon said it’s Citroen’s “duty” to try and create new sectors. 

“We want to understand if people are ready for this or not,” he said, referring to the radical concept car. Some in the industry have speculated that the lure of SUVs may fade as they’re the cars people’s parents drove, so younger drivers with families will look for something different. 

“SUVs became very successful, and people saw [them] as [for] a more active lifestyle,” added Chardon. “I believe that we're reinventing the MPV, or making the MPV 2.0; we are offering something that the people cannot find with their SUVs, specifically looking at the modularity and flexibility of people carriers”.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

