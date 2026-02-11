Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
New Citroen e-C3 Urban Range is the cheapest EV to get Government’s Electric Car Grant

Urban Range Plus versions of the Citroen e-C3 start from just £18,495 and offer 130 miles of range

By:Tom Jervis
11 Feb 2026
Citroen e-C3 - front action

The Citroen e-C3 Urban Range is officially the cheapest EV to benefit from the Government’s Electric Car Grant, with prices starting from a fiver under £18,500.

Like more expensive models in the Citroen e-C3 line-up, the Urban Range model only qualifies for the base Band 2 of the Electric Car Grant (ECG), worth £1,500. 

It amounts to a new 30kWh battery pack that provides a WLTP combined range of 130 miles. That’s 10 miles shy of the 140 possible in the Dacia Spring Extreme, which costs around £1,500 less than the Citroen, and matches up against the BYD Dolphin Surf that has a 137-mile range and starting price around £200 higher. Neither the Spring nor the Dolphin Surf qualify for the EV grant, which drops the e-C3 Urban Range price to £18,495 in Plus trim.

Despite being the entry-level car in the range, the aforementioned Plus trim comes with a generous level of standard equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, head-up display-style digital dials, rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloys and two-tone paintwork.

The entirety of Citroen’s EV line-up, bar the Ami quadricycle, qualify for the ECG scheme which, according to the Government, has seen more than 40,000 beneficiaries as of January 2026. The larger Citroen e-C5 Aircross, on the other hand, manages to squeeze into Band 1 for the top £3,750 level of funding. This brings the 400+-mile EV under the £33,000 mark.

If you’re after a cheap new electric car, Auto Express Buy a Car service has some great deals for both finance and leasing customers. Our Sell My Car service will help you get the best price for your old motor, too.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

