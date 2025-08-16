If your answer to that question was space, there’s the slightly larger and boxier Renault 4, our Small SUV of the Year. As well as a bigger boot and more rear-seat space, the R4 also offers one-pedal driving – something its sibling doesn’t right now – which is great around town. On top of all that, it’s actually slightly cheaper than the R5 when you compare like-for-like, with both cars fitted with a 52kWh battery thanks to an entry-level ‘evolution+’ version of the SUV.

If you want a lot of space, though, or would prefer an SUV that’s more focused on comfort than retro charm, then the Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range is the obvious choice with its very roomy cabin, 550-litre boot and up to 421 miles of range from a single charge. Plus it only costs a couple of hundred pounds to upgrade from the standard variant to the long-range version of the head-turning family SUV.

The Ford Puma Gen-E deserves a mention, too. Not only does the full £3,750 discount make it cheaper than the petrol car, but the EV is an efficient, entertaining and well equipped small SUV. During our testing, we found the on-board tech very easy to use and there’s an impressive amount of boot space for a small SUV.

The EV grant cars to avoid

While there are lots of excellent, hugely capable electric cars available with the EV grant, we’d recommend buyers avoid the Peugeot E-208 and E-2008, as well as the DS 3 E-Tense and Vauxhall Mokka.

All four are certainly stylish EVs, but they’re all several years old at this point, yet considerably more expensive than their rivals.

The DS 3 E-Tense is the worst by far, costing about £35,500 after the EV grant has been applied. That’s the same price as the Renault Scenic – a much newer family SUV with more range and better tech – and about £10k more than its much closer rival, the Renault 4.

It’s the same story with the E-208, as an entry-level model costs about the same as the top-spec version of the Renault 5, yet offers less range and features rather dated technology.

We should also point out that the updated versions of the Vauxhall Astra and Astra Sports Tourer have been unveiled but aren’t on sale yet. So if you’re considering either car, hold off until the new models hit showrooms, because they’ll offer more range, better cabin materials and sharper looks.

