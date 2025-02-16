New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival gets up to 391 miles of range

Last week, the covers came off the all-new Kia EV4 – revealing just how close the production car’s design will stay to the concept. Now, the firm has shown us the car in full, including a first look at the interior layout, and detailed tech specifications.

The Volkswagen ID.3 rival will be available in the UK and Europe both as a hatchback and, unusually, a saloon. The two cars share their E-GMP platform and have an identical wheelbase, yet the saloon is a full 300mm longer overall thanks to an extended rear overhang. In fact, at 4,730mm, the EV4 saloon is 35mm longer even than an EV6.

Kia EV4 battery, range and charging

Under the sculpted metal, buyers will be given a choice of two batteries – ‘Base’ and ‘Long Range’. The 58.3kWh battery will do up to 267 miles on a charge (255 miles for the less efficient hatch), while the 81.4kWh unit ups this to a maximum of 391 miles in the saloon – or 367 miles for the five-door model.

Kia hasn’t quoted a peak charging speed, but all versions take around half an hour to go from 10 to 80 per cent via a suitably fast DC rapid charger. The company has also confirmed the EV4 will be offered with Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) capabilities.

Motors and performance

Whichever EV4 you go for, you’ll get a single front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp. As it stands, there are no dual-motor all-wheel drive models, though a Kia EV4 GT is likely to follow in time, possibly with upwards of 300bhp.