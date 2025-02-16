New Kia EV4 revealed at last! Volkswagen ID.3 rival gets up to 391 miles of range
Following an exterior unveil, Kia has now shown us the EV4’s interior and revealed full tech and powertrain information
Last week, the covers came off the all-new Kia EV4 – revealing just how close the production car’s design will stay to the concept. Now, the firm has shown us the car in full, including a first look at the interior layout, and detailed tech specifications.
The Volkswagen ID.3 rival will be available in the UK and Europe both as a hatchback and, unusually, a saloon. The two cars share their E-GMP platform and have an identical wheelbase, yet the saloon is a full 300mm longer overall thanks to an extended rear overhang. In fact, at 4,730mm, the EV4 saloon is 35mm longer even than an EV6.
Kia EV4 battery, range and charging
Under the sculpted metal, buyers will be given a choice of two batteries – ‘Base’ and ‘Long Range’. The 58.3kWh battery will do up to 267 miles on a charge (255 miles for the less efficient hatch), while the 81.4kWh unit ups this to a maximum of 391 miles in the saloon – or 367 miles for the five-door model.
Kia hasn’t quoted a peak charging speed, but all versions take around half an hour to go from 10 to 80 per cent via a suitably fast DC rapid charger. The company has also confirmed the EV4 will be offered with Vehicle to Load (V2L) and Vehicle to Grid (V2G) capabilities.
Motors and performance
Whichever EV4 you go for, you’ll get a single front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp. As it stands, there are no dual-motor all-wheel drive models, though a Kia EV4 GT is likely to follow in time, possibly with upwards of 300bhp.
The lighter car fitted with the smaller 58kWh battery is slightly quicker, and will do 0-62mph in 7.4 seconds. The 81kWh model completes the same sprint in 7.7 seconds; both the saloon and hatch are inseparable over the benchmark sprint, and every model has a top speed of 106mph.
The front suspension is an “EV-specialised” MacPherson strut design, with a multi-link layout at the rear. Kia says the car has enhanced geometry and advanced body strengthening, which “improve cornering stability and dynamic response”. It also gets the company’s i-Pedal 3.0 regenerative braking system with one-pedal driving.
Design and styling
Revealed at the 2025 Kia EV Day, we can now see how closely the designers have stayed to the EV4 concept revealed in 2023. The front is all but indistinguishable, in fact, with identical headlamp clusters and vertical DRLs, plus a similar clamshell-style bonnet. The dark strip that runs the width of the bonnet is thinner at the outer edges, but the lower air intake hasn’t changed all that much.
To the sides, the EV4’s darkened A, B and C-pillars are carried over from the concept, with the D-pillar treatment altered only slightly for the saloon-bodied production car. The rear is just as striking, with an almost coupé-like roofline and large rear screen sloping to the edge of the bootlid, where they meet a small spoiler and creased tailgate. The front DRLs are replicated at the back, with tall tail-lights with a distinctive signature.
Alongside the sleek saloon, Kia presented a five-door EV4 hatchback – expected to be the more popular model in Europe and the UK. This version gets a similar front-end treatment, with the noticeable differences appearing rearward of the B-pillar – where the roofline stays tall for a more traditional look. Kia has opted for a clean rear-end design; it’s not clear from these early images whether the designers have hidden a wiper under the roof spoiler, or if the EV4 hatch will do without.
Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, said: “The Kia EV4 is a clear reflection of our commitment to rethink mobility, and expand the boundaries of what design can achieve. By offering both saloon and hatchback variants, we are bringing to our customers the unique experience of modernity and practicality that defines the Kia EV family, in a way that suits their varied lifestyles and needs.”
On paper, the saloon is the more practical of the two cars; its 490-litre boot is bigger than the hatchback’s 435-litre load bay. However, the four-door car’s opening is narrow, and while the boot is deep, it’ll likely lack the inherent versatility of a hatchback.
Having sat in the back of both variants, however, we can confirm that headroom is plentiful and there’s enough kneeroom for even long-legged adults to sit behind tall drivers.
Interior and technology
We were given our first look inside the new Kia EV4 at the firm’s 2025 EV Day in Barcelona. The cabin will feel familiar to those who’ve sat in or driven one of Kia’s new-age EVs, with the dashboard dominated by a huge 30-inch panoramic display comprising a 12.3-inch central screen, five-inch climate control panel and an additional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
It runs Kia’s connected car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), which the company claims “sets class-leading standards for in-car entertainment”. It’s compatible with over-the-air updates, and allows customers to run third-party apps such as Disney+ and Netflix while charging, for example.
It also features a new, so-called ‘Rest Mode’ which utilises the car’s front-row relaxation seats; it can recline the chairs and dim the lights at the press of a button to create a “comforting atmosphere”. The EV4’s ‘Theatre Mode’ optimises the screen for streaming, and can operate in conjunction with the optional eight-speaker Harmon/Kardon stereo.
As you might expect, the EV4 is fully-laden with the latest safety systems, with Kia targeting a full five-star Euro NCAP rating when fitted with the optional, top-level driver-assistance (ADAS F+) systems. This set-up adds to the standard driver-attention warning, intelligent speed-limit assist and blind-spot functions, with a system that can detect hazardous situations using the car’s cameras and radars.
Price and on-sale date
The Kia EV4 saloon will be built in South Korea, but the Europe-only hatch will be assembled at the firm’s factory in Slovakia – filling a slot vacated by the petrol-powered Kia Ceed later this year. While exact UK prices haven’t been announced, bosses confirmed the car will get a “rational” starting price of around 37,000 Euros (approximately £31,000) when it goes on sale in Europe in the second half of 2025.
Find a car with the experts