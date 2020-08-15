Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Polestar 2 review: a stylish and safe Swedish EV

The stylish, all-electric Polestar 2 oozes quality and is a decent alternative to a Tesla, but it’s held back by an overly firm ride

by: Ellis Hyde, Richard Ingram
7 Nov 2023
Polestar 2 - front tracking20
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Cabin quality
  • Huge range
  • On-board tech
  • Firm ride
  • Limited cabin space
  • Boot space compared to rivals
The Polestar 2 continues to deliver quality, style, great on-board tech and reassuring levels of safety kit, with the updated model getting more power and an official range of over 400 miles that few electric cars can even come close to matching – including some that cost twice as much.

For those seeking something different to a Tesla Model 3 in the compact, premium EV space, the Polestar 2 has most bases covered, and it’s competitively priced, too. Its key downside is that the ride is too firm for most UK roads, and this holds the stylish and very likeable EV back from taking the class crown - although it does run the Tesla very close.

About the Polestar 2

It wasn’t that long ago that Polestar held the banner for Volvo’s motorsport activity (mainly in Swedish touring cars), before becoming the performance sub-brand for the Swedish marque’s quicker models. Now, under joint ownership of Volvo and Chinese giant Geely, Polestar has become one of the hottest car brands around, and has a range of highly anticipated electric cars in the works, including the flagship Polestar 5 GT car and the Polestar 6 two-seat roadster.

But Polestar’s first foray into full vehicle production was in 2017 with the aptly named Polestar 1 – a low-volume, plug-in hybrid coupe. The fastback-styled Polestar 2 was the follow-up; an altogether more accessible car that the fledgling brand hoped would steal sales away from Tesla by offering a more stylish alternative to the hugely popular Model 3 saloon. In the main, it has worked. But since the 2 launched in 2020, more players have entered the game, namely the excellent-to-drive BMW i4 and retro-futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 6, while the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.7 will be the next competitor to enter the ring.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

The Polestar 2 sits on Volvo’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which is also used by the Volvo XC40 SUV and C40 coupe-SUV. The Polestar 2 has a saloon-look to its body, but is actually a five-door hatchback with a slightly elevated ride height. This gives it a unique shape that’s not quite a crossover, but still offers decent family practicality.

The Polestar 2 received a raft of significant updates in early 2023, including the addition of the ‘SmartZone’ grille panel first seen on the Polestar 3 large SUV. Other changes include switching Single Motor versions from front to rear-wheel drive, new electric motors that are more powerful and efficient, and larger batteries for Long Range models.

Polestar 2 - rear tracking20

There are three versions of the Polestar 2 to choose from, starting with the entry-level Standard Range Single Motor. This model is priced at just under £45,000, features a 69kWh battery and is good for a range of up to 339 miles. Long Range Single Motor cars get slightly more power, a bigger 82kWh battery and a maximum range of 406 miles – pretty impressive considering it costs less than £50,000. Long Range Dual Motor versions add an extra motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive, which bumps the power output to 416bhp and 740Nm of torque, but cuts the range to 368 miles.

There are no trim levels for the Polestar 2, just three additional packs that build on the already generous standard equipment list that includes a 11.2-inch touchscreen running Google-powered infotainment software, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad, over-the-air (OTA) update capability, a 360-degree parking camera and a extensive suite of safety systems.

The Pilot pack includes extra autonomous safety kit and Pixel LED headlights, while the Plus pack includes items such as a heat pump, Harman Kardon audio system, heated steering wheel and fixed panoramic sunroof, among other luxuries. You can also upgrade from the standard vegan-friendly upholstery to Zinc Nappa leather.

Only Dual Motor cars can be ordered with the Performance Pack that boosts power to 469bhp and adds Brembo brakes, adjustable Ohlins dampers and 20-inch forged alloy wheels, along with gold-coloured seat belts to match the colour of the brake calipers.

Polestar launched two tuned, limited edition versions of the 2 called the BST Edition 270 and BST Edition 230 based on the pre-facelift model. Just a handful of both are coming to the UK, each costing more than £70k. So far, we’ve driven the BST Edition 270 in the UK, with the Edition 230 due to arrive in late 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions
The Polestar 2 is stylish, great to drive, filled with tech and the cabin feels plush for the price, but it can’t match the BMW i4 or Tesla Model 3 in some key areas – notably, ride quality.

For an alternative review of the Polestar 2, visit our sister site drivingelectric.com...

Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review

More on 2

Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3 twin test review: EV titans go head-to-head
Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 – front tracking
Car group tests
21 Oct 2023

Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3 twin test review: EV titans go head-to-head

Revisions for the Polestar 2 boost its range and performance, but is it enough to beat the Tesla Model 3?
Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2023
Longest electric car ranges
Best cars & vans
7 Sep 2023

Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2023

Racking up the miles? These are the electric cars with the longest battery ranges that you can buy in the UK
New Polestar 2 Long Range 2023 review
2023 Polestar 2 - front tracking
Road tests
28 Jun 2023

New Polestar 2 Long Range 2023 review

Big range and efficiency improvements are offset by the same choppy ride in the latest revised Polestar 2
New Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 review
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 - front
Road tests
21 Apr 2023

New Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 review

The limited edition Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 tries to tame British roads
New Polestar 2 BST edition 230 starts from £73,900
Polestar 2 BST edition 230 - front
News
21 Mar 2023

New Polestar 2 BST edition 230 starts from £73,900

The all-electric Polestar 2 gets another rare, performance focused variant called the BST edition 230
New 2023 Polestar 2 update revealed with up to 395 miles of range
Polestar 2 update - front
News
24 Jan 2023

New 2023 Polestar 2 update revealed with up to 395 miles of range

The updated Polestar 2 gets more range, power and performance, as well as tweaked looks
Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: long-term test review
Polestar 2 long-term test - Polestar 2 in warehouse
Long-term tests
16 Aug 2022

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor: long-term test review

Final report: We’ll miss our 2 – it’s everything a posh EV should be
New hot Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 blasts in with 469bhp
Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 - front
News
2 Jun 2022

New hot Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 blasts in with 469bhp

The Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 is a more powerful and focused version of the popular electric car and takes on the Tesla Model 3 Performance saloon wi…
BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3: 2022 group test review
BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3
Car group tests
12 Feb 2022

BMW i4 vs Polestar 2 vs Tesla Model 3: 2022 group test review

BMW's new i4 goes up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2 in this all-electric executive battle
Best electric company cars 2022
Best electric company cars - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2022

Best electric company cars 2022

With low emissions and attractive tax rates, an electric company car could mean big savings
Polestar 2 gets over-the-air performance upgrades in Europe
Polestar 2
News
7 Dec 2021

Polestar 2 gets over-the-air performance upgrades in Europe

67bhp and 20Nm added to Polestar 2's dual-motor powertrain via over-the-air upgrade purchase, offered in certain European markets and the UK
New Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 review
Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor - front
Road tests
9 Aug 2021

New Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor 2021 review

The new Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor is the most affordable model yet from the performance electric car brand
Polestar 2 recalled over potential power failure issue
News
2 Nov 2020

Polestar 2 recalled over potential power failure issue

More than 4,500 Polestar 2s affected in Europe by a potential fault found in the new electric car
Polestar 2 - Best electric cars
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2020

Polestar 2 - Best electric cars

Polestar's second electric car aims to take the fight to the Tesla Model 3
New Polestar 2 2020 review
Best leasing deals - Polestar 2
Road tests
7 Jul 2020

New Polestar 2 2020 review

We get behind the wheel of the new Polestar 2 to see if it can rival the Tesla Model 3
New Polestar 2 prototype review
Polestar 2 prototype - front
Road tests
17 Feb 2020

New Polestar 2 prototype review

The new Polestar 2 has the Tesla Model 3 in its sights with a 292-mile range
New 2020 Polestar 2: UK launch edition price revealed
polestar 2
News
3 Oct 2019

New 2020 Polestar 2: UK launch edition price revealed

High-spec launch version of Polestar's first pure-electric car to cost £49,900, with cheaper variants to follow
The new Polestar 2 could be the start of something good
OPINION Polestar 2
Opinion
27 Feb 2019

The new Polestar 2 could be the start of something good

Polestar could be about to shake up the way we buy and own cars, says Steve Fowler
