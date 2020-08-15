Or are you looking to sell your car?

The Polestar 2 continues to deliver quality, style, great on-board tech and reassuring levels of safety kit, with the updated model getting more power and an official range of over 400 miles that few electric cars can even come close to matching – including some that cost twice as much. For those seeking something different to a Tesla Model 3 in the compact, premium EV space, the Polestar 2 has most bases covered, and it’s competitively priced, too. Its key downside is that the ride is too firm for most UK roads, and this holds the stylish and very likeable EV back from taking the class crown - although it does run the Tesla very close. About the Polestar 2 It wasn’t that long ago that Polestar held the banner for Volvo’s motorsport activity (mainly in Swedish touring cars), before becoming the performance sub-brand for the Swedish marque’s quicker models. Now, under joint ownership of Volvo and Chinese giant Geely, Polestar has become one of the hottest car brands around, and has a range of highly anticipated electric cars in the works, including the flagship Polestar 5 GT car and the Polestar 6 two-seat roadster. But Polestar’s first foray into full vehicle production was in 2017 with the aptly named Polestar 1 – a low-volume, plug-in hybrid coupe. The fastback-styled Polestar 2 was the follow-up; an altogether more accessible car that the fledgling brand hoped would steal sales away from Tesla by offering a more stylish alternative to the hugely popular Model 3 saloon. In the main, it has worked. But since the 2 launched in 2020, more players have entered the game, namely the excellent-to-drive BMW i4 and retro-futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 6, while the forthcoming Volkswagen ID.7 will be the next competitor to enter the ring.