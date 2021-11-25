As emissions become a much bigger focus than ever before, diesel cars have fallen out of favour as the company cars of choice. Making the switch to an electric car is now the obvious option for most company car drivers, given the favourable tax bills and much-improved battery ranges.

On top of these Benefit-In-Kind (BiK) company car tax savings, running costs should be far lower than a traditionally fuelled vehicle - especially if you can charge at home or at work. Our experts have tested every electric car on sale in the UK, including those in the mid-size family car, SUV and executive car classes where company cars tend to be picked from. Below are the models we recommend most highly.

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Read on for our list of the best electric company cars currently available…

Best electric company cars 2026

The Mercedes CLA is the best electric company car according to our expert road testers. If your allowance can’t quite stretch to one of those, the Nissan Leaf is a fine affordable EV company car choice. The BMW iX3 is our best SUV in the electric company car rankings.

Keep on scrolling or click the links above to jump to our mini-review each of the best electric company cars..

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1. Mercedes-Benz CLA

Pros Cons Excellent ride comfort and refinement

Superb efficiency and range

Keenly priced against the competition Some rivals are a little more spacious

Touchscreen ergonomics have room for improvement

Design pushes the boundaries of taste