Aston Martin’s plan to beat Ferrari and save itself from a £189m loss

How do you turn around a perennial loss-making business like Aston Martin? By rolling out more powerful, more dynamic and costlier versions of the current SUV and sports car line-up, expanding the options list to boost revenue and restructuring the business’s operations, CEO Adrian Hallmark has told Auto Express.

The former Bentley Motors boss is approaching two-years in the Aston hotseat, and he’s under no illusions about his mission: “It’s a turnaround,” he says emphatically.

New, more dynamic S versions – and a Vantage GT3

The first step has been unleashing a stream of enhanced variants of the existing line-up. More dynamic S versions of the DBX, Vantage and DB12 – with more power, snappier gearshifts and a more aggressive look – have already landed. “When I joined, we had two versions of the Vantage planned over five years: Porsche might do 15 to 24,” explains the CEO.

Given a Vantage GT3 finished third in its class at this year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, does it make sense to capitalise with a stripped-out, more powerful, road-legal GT3? “That’s not a bad idea,” the boss ventures with a big grin. “I can’t give you dates but believe me, it’s all coming. We've got seven or eight things happening per year for the next few years, before we get to the next generation cars, so we are raining the innovation down.”

Overhaul the options list – to boost revenue

It’s happening on the options list too. The boss kicked off a review, only to discover that Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, McLaren and Porsche combined offered 199 options that Aston didn’t, probably losing some customers and certainly crucial revenue. As a result, titanium wheels and exhausts and high-end audio systems are coming on stream. The focus on finesseing current models will give more customers a reason to renew after two or three years, and boost used car values.