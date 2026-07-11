Has the hate killed Ferrari’s EV? We asked Aston Martin’s boss

Luxury car buyers are snubbing EVs while mainstream car buyers continue to set the zero emissions pace. Aston Martin and Lamborghini have put their first electric cars on ice, Bentley has slowed its Luxury Urban EV – the Torcal’s – introduction and Ferrari’s Luce EV was unveiled into a firestorm of critical bullets.

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Adrian Hallmark ran Bentley for six years before jumping ship to become Aston Martin’s CEO. And one of his first decisions after joining in September 2024 was to pause Aston’s electric ambitions – due to simple commercial logic. “The lack of Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) adoption means for Aston Martin to take that gamble was crazy,” says the boss.

“It’s probably three-to-four years before we need to properly start those programmes,” he continues. And given Aston lost £189-million before tax last year, it could do with ploughing its cash into vehicles with the greatest chance of profits.

And will Ferrari’s Luce – styled by Apple designer Sir Jony Ive – be commercially dead on arrival, following its critical mauling? “I don’t think so,” ventures Hallmark. “I know [luxury buyers] still want to be in the same class of vehicle. If an EV is more powerful, has still got the leather, fit and finish, the feel and everything, [people will ultimately switch].”