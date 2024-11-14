Jaguar is gearing up for its biggest product launch in a generation, confirming that its polarising all-electric GT car – the Jaguar Type 01 – will finally be revealed in the autumn. JLR’s chief commercial officer, Leonard Hoornik, told a crowd at the firm’s 2026 Investor Day that the company will “launch [Type 01] in October in New York in a very special way. From then onwards, it's all go.”

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On stage, Hoornik expressed his excitement for the upcoming model launch: “It's really, really fantastic what [Type 01] can do,” he said, admitting that initial negative reaction to the company’s rebrand had “turned around into a positive”. He referred to Jaguar as “an engineering marvel”, with an unwavering focus on making the Type 01 “the [most] innovative car ever”.

Last month, Jaguar announced the name of its all-electric grand tourer at the 2026 Monaco Formula E event, complete with a new red and white livery previewing just a little bit more of its eccentric design. At the time, Jaguar also released a new image revealing the Type 01’s badge, saying “the name appears on the strikethrough motif where the bonnet meets the windscreen, with bold and linear graphics”.

Confirmation of its official name follows rumours of other monikers that Jaguar was considering, including GT and X900. The latter is still believed to be the car’s internal model code, but Jaguar decided to lean a little deeper into its history with its naming choice, bringing back the ‘Type’ format along with the numbers 0 and 1. These represent the new model’s emissions, and the fact it’s the first of a new generation of cars from the company.