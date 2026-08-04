Verdict

Let's just forget what used to be: the Volkswagen ID.3 Neo absolutely delivers, and it does so properly. It scores highly with its vastly improved technology and excellent versatility. Crucially, the new, more frugal electric motor makes the smaller battery packs far more attractive to buyers than they ever were before. Volkswagen is seemingly back where it belongs.

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As a general rule, Volkswagen only really starts chasing automotive trends when they have almost lost their trendy status, and success has already been carved into permanent, reliable pathways – usually by other manufacturers.

However, with the ID.3, things were supposed to be different. The all-electric Golf equivalent arrived early, making its grand debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in September 2019. With this crucial model, VW wanted to escape its recent past, leave the diesel-scented depths of the emissions scandal firmly in the rear-view mirror, and lay down a serious marker against the early pioneers at Tesla.

The strategy was to make absolutely everything new. But in doing so, Volkswagen ran the immediate risk of alienating its fiercely loyal clientele. While VW drivers were historically accustomed to cars that were perhaps unfashionable but meticulously engineered and highly resolved, the original ID.3 operated more on the ‘banana principle’, meaning it essentially ripened while in the customer's possession. When it first arrived, the cabin quality, glitchy software and the frustrating ergonomics didn’t meet the high expectations VW buyers had long held, costing the company a lot of goodwill and trust.