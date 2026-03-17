Our opinion on the Mercedes C-Class Electric

The Mercedes C-Class Electric is a calm, competent and very comfortable operator, with cracking tech, excellent efficiency and generous interior space. Without doubt, this is the most luxurious car in the compact-executive class. If you’re after a more balanced and engaging companion, though, it may have too much of a comfort bias for you. This top-spec C 400 4MATIC launch car is a little too expensive, too, but there’s no denying this is proof that Mercedes can still build a world-beating car no matter the competition.

About the Mercedes C-Class Electric

There’s no more room for excuses, chances or caveats. Legacy brands such as Mercedes now have to perform on a higher plane than cars that were once seen as the industry disruptors, such as Tesla and BYD. There’s no space for half-baked or buggy new models, only fundamentally brilliant high-end electric cars that are considered worth the price tag.

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But that time is now finally here, because the all-new Mercedes C-Class Electric isn’t just an existing model with a battery shoved under the floor, but the foundation of the brand’s entire future line up. It represents a whole new ethos of how Mercedes builds luxury cars for the 21st century.

Priced from a touch under £58,000, it’s quite expensive, but it is worth remembering that this C 400 4Matic powertrain represents the very top of the non-AMG tree. For that price there’s also plenty of high-end kit as standard, and it’s not a big cost jump to pick up the headline Hyperscreen or the optional air suspension and rear-wheel steering combination. Plus, there will be other less powerful models to come that will offer better value and be more comparable to rivals such as the BYD Seal and Tesla Model 3.