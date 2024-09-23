Best electric cars 2025: the top 10 best EVs you can buy

If you're considering an EV, you'll be wondering which of the many options suits you best. That very much depends on how you'll use the car and on this page you'll find our expert road test team’s opinion on the best electric cars for a range of different lifestyles.

A common concern in the past was range anxiety – the fear of running out of charge before reaching your destination. But with many modern EVs now offering over 300 miles of range in real-world driving, and the longest range electric cars around the 400-mile mark, this is becoming far less of an issue.

Public electric car charging stations are popping up in increasing numbers, too. There are around 40,000 public charging sites in the UK with close to 120,000 charging plugs, which all helps ease concerns about EV charging.

Electric car prices are also coming down. There's now a great choice of new, cheap electric cars in the £20,000 to £30,000 price bracket.

Many are now priced at a similar level to their petrol and hybrid counterparts and manufacturers are offering better EV deals and discounts than ever before. The reasons for not choosing an EV are rapidly shrinking.

Below, our list of the top 10 best electric cars on sale today covers a range of budgets and needs. Plus, at the end of the article, we highlight key things to look out for when buying an electric vehicle to help you build your shortlist. Let’s dive in and find the best electric car for you.

1. Citroen e-C3

Prices from £22,00 0

Auto Express Car of the Year 2024

Pros Cons Soothing ride comfort that shames many larger cars Efficiency takes a hit on the motorway Very keenly priced – a small EV for petrol supermini money High-pitched whine from the motor can be annoying Spacious cabin, even for rear-seat occupants Wind noise at higher speeds

One of the biggest hurdles between potential buyers and the switch to an electric car is the price. Rather than pumping its electric supermini full of unnecessary and costly bells and whistles, Citroen has simply made the e-C3 into a sensible little car that comes with the kit that you’ll actually need, at a price that many can realistically afford.