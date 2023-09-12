Or are you looking to sell your car?

The new Hyundai Kona is a fantastic example of how a brand can listen to feedback and act upon it. Hyundai has grown its small SUV sensibly, delivering just enough additional practicality to satisfy those looking for their next family car. To go along with the extra space is a far more polished cabin compared with the original Kona. It’s smart looking, logically laid out, and features an intuitive infotainment system. Admittedly, the daring, sci-fi-inspired styling might not be for everyone, and there are cheaper compact SUVs out there, but right now the Kona – and the Kona Electric in particular – looks extremely good value for such a mature, well equipped and well-rounded car. It’s one of many reasons why we crowned the new Hyundai Kona as our Small SUV of the Year and overall Car of the Year for 2023. Our choice: Hyundai Kona Electric Advance Comfort Pack About the Hyundai Kona The first Hyundai Kona arrived in 2018 and proved to be a big hit. Its funky styling certainly helped it stand out in the sea of small SUVs it was competing against, while the selection of petrol, hybrid and all-electric powertrains meant that there was a Kona to suit all tastes and almost every budget. There was even a fast version in the form of the Kona N. It had its flaws though, with the cramped rear cabin and relatively small boot being the things that irked us most.