Peugeot 2008 review: fashionable small SUV, but it comes at a cost
Peugeot’s smallest SUV is fashionable and well-built, but it’s not especially spacious nor is it particularly fun to drive
The Peugeot 2008 manages to stand out in the hotly contested compact crossover and small SUV segment, thanks in no small part to extravagant styling that’s been made even bolder by a recent facelift. Its eye-catching looks are backed up by a well-built cabin, decent amount of boot space and surprisingly refined quality on the motorway.
Frankly, you could do much worse than the 2008 when choosing from the smorgasbord of small SUVs on offer today. However some rivals are much more fun to drive, while others are more practical, and the 2008 is priced against premium competitors, which could be a further sticking point for customers seeking value. It also features Peugeot’s divisive i-Cockpit cabin design which doesn’t suit everyone.
About the Peugeot 2008
The Peugeot 2008 is the French firm’s supermini-sized SUV, the second-generation of which arrived to great acclaim in 2019. In the years that followed, the 2008 became one of Peugeot’s best-selling cars, even topping the list of Europe's best-selling crossovers in 2021, before being given a facelift in 2023 that included a new front end incorporating Peugeot's new logo and latest three-bar lighting signature.
The 2008 is based on the Stellantis group’s CMP small-car platform that also serves as the base for the Peugeot 208 supermini, along with the Citroën C4 and Citroën C4 X, DS 3, Jeep Avenger, Vauxhall Corsa and Vauxhall Mokka.
Pricing starts at over £24,000, which is a little more than rivals like the Renault Captur, Kia Stonic, Nissan Juke, SEAT Arona, Skoda Kamiq, Volkswagen T-Cross and a good deal more than even a top-of-the-range Dacia Duster. The 2008 does manage to undercut the best-selling Ford Puma, Hyundai Kona, Toyota Yaris Cross, Honda HR-V and Mazda CX-30, as well as its Avenger and Mokka sister cars.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Peugeot E-2008 vs BYD Atto 3: family-friendly electric SUVs fight it out
- Peugeot e-2008 vs Hyundai Kona Electric vs Kia Soul EV
- Renault Captur vs Ford Puma vs Peugeot 2008
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests
The 2008’s engine range isn’t as extensive as some of its rivals, as buyers have a choice of either a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine or the pure-electric E-2008. Thankfully we like the petrol engine in the 2008 and it will cover most needs. It can be had with either 99bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox or a more powerful 128bhp unit paired with either a manual, or an eight-speed automatic. Meanwhile the electric Peugeot E-2008 offers an official range of 250 miles, and a smoother, quieter, and brisker driving experience than any of the petrol-powered models. That’s all well and good, but the E-2008 costs over £12,000 more to buy.
Both petrol and all-electric models are available across the three trim levels: Active, Allure, and GT. All models have a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, DAB radio, rear parking sensors, climate control, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Step up to Allure for larger 17-inch rims, front parking sensors, i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a handy height adjustable boot floor, and extra USB charging sockets. Top-of-the-range GT trim adds a wireless phone charging pad, keyless entry and go, full LED headlights, a reversing camera, and ambient interior lighting.
Used and nearly new
The Peugeot 2008’s timeline starts in 2013, around a year after the Peugeot 208 supermini it’s closely related to first went on sale. Across both generations of Peugeot 2008, the car has offered a blend of sharp styling, agile handling and a comfortable ride. The Peugeot 2008 Mk2 saw the small SUV move further upmarket than its predecessor, which, while giving the car a more premium feel, also made it a pricier buy.
Peugeot 2008 history
Peugeot 2008 Mk2: 2019-present
The second-generation Peugeot 2008 Mk2 built upon the foundations of its predecessor: practicality and interior build quality were improved, and the looks were more striking this time around. Like the Mk1 model, the Peugeot 2008 Mk2 had close ties to the Peugeot 208, so the two cars featured similar interior tech and features. The powertrain options were similar, too, consisting of petrol and diesel engines (the latter disappeared in 2022 due to poor sales) and – for the first time in a Peugeot 2008 – a pure-electric option.
Peugeot 2008 Mk1: 2013-2019
The Peugeot 2008 Mk1 went on sale in 2013 and was billed as the higher-riding equivalent of the Peugeot 208. While the two cars share many parts, the 2008 Mk1 is bigger and more spacious than the 208, and comes with more equipment as standard. Engine options consist of various petrol and diesel engines, and all Peugeot 2008 Mk1s are front-wheel drive. Read our full Mk1 Peugeot 2008 buyer’s guide here…
For an alternative review of the Peugeot 2008, visit our sister site carbuyer.co.uk...
In this review
- 1Verdict - currently readingPeugeot’s smallest SUV is fashionable and well-built, but it’s not especially spacious nor is it particularly fun to drive
- 2Engines, performance and driveThe Peugeot 2008 is good around town and a surprisingly refined motorway cruiser, however it’s not fun to drive
- 3MPG, CO2 and running costsEngines for the Peugeot 2008 are frugal and cheap to run, however insurance costs and depreciation are higher than rivals
- 4Interior, design and technologyThe Peugeot 2008’s unique design and build quality are let down by the Marmite driving position and laggy infotainment
- 5Practicality, comfort and boot spaceSome rivals top the Peugeot 2008 for interior and boot space; towing is respectable for the class
- 6Reliability and safetyPeugeot’s strong showing in recent Driver Power surveys promises plenty for the 2008