The Peugeot 2008 is the French firm’s supermini-sized SUV, the second-generation of which arrived to great acclaim in 2019. In the years that followed, the 2008 became one of Peugeot’s best-selling cars, even topping the list of Europe's best-selling crossovers in 2021, before being given a facelift in 2023 that included a new front end incorporating Peugeot's new logo and latest three-bar lighting signature.

Frankly, you could do much worse than the 2008 when choosing from the smorgasbord of small SUVs on offer today. However some rivals are much more fun to drive, while others are more practical, and the 2008 is priced against premium competitors, which could be a further sticking point for customers seeking value. It also features Peugeot’s divisive i-Cockpit cabin design which doesn’t suit everyone.

The Peugeot 2008 manages to stand out in the hotly contested compact crossover and small SUV segment, thanks in no small part to extravagant styling that’s been made even bolder by a recent facelift. Its eye-catching looks are backed up by a well-built cabin, decent amount of boot space and surprisingly refined quality on the motorway.

The 2008’s engine range isn’t as extensive as some of its rivals, as buyers have a choice of either a 1.2-litre PureTech petrol engine or the pure-electric E-2008. Thankfully we like the petrol engine in the 2008 and it will cover most needs. It can be had with either 99bhp and a six-speed manual gearbox or a more powerful 128bhp unit paired with either a manual, or an eight-speed automatic. Meanwhile the electric Peugeot E-2008 offers an official range of 250 miles, and a smoother, quieter, and brisker driving experience than any of the petrol-powered models. That’s all well and good, but the E-2008 costs over £12,000 more to buy.

Both petrol and all-electric models are available across the three trim levels: Active, Allure, and GT. All models have a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, DAB radio, rear parking sensors, climate control, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Step up to Allure for larger 17-inch rims, front parking sensors, i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a handy height adjustable boot floor, and extra USB charging sockets. Top-of-the-range GT trim adds a wireless phone charging pad, keyless entry and go, full LED headlights, a reversing camera, and ambient interior lighting.

Used and nearly new

The Peugeot 2008’s timeline starts in 2013, around a year after the Peugeot 208 supermini it’s closely related to first went on sale. Across both generations of Peugeot 2008, the car has offered a blend of sharp styling, agile handling and a comfortable ride. The Peugeot 2008 Mk2 saw the small SUV move further upmarket than its predecessor, which, while giving the car a more premium feel, also made it a pricier buy.

Peugeot 2008 history

Peugeot 2008 Mk2: 2019-present

The second-generation Peugeot 2008 Mk2 built upon the foundations of its predecessor: practicality and interior build quality were improved, and the looks were more striking this time around. Like the Mk1 model, the Peugeot 2008 Mk2 had close ties to the Peugeot 208, so the two cars featured similar interior tech and features. The powertrain options were similar, too, consisting of petrol and diesel engines (the latter disappeared in 2022 due to poor sales) and – for the first time in a Peugeot 2008 – a pure-electric option.

Peugeot 2008 Mk1: 2013-2019

The Peugeot 2008 Mk1 went on sale in 2013 and was billed as the higher-riding equivalent of the Peugeot 208. While the two cars share many parts, the 2008 Mk1 is bigger and more spacious than the 208, and comes with more equipment as standard. Engine options consist of various petrol and diesel engines, and all Peugeot 2008 Mk1s are front-wheel drive. Read our full Mk1 Peugeot 2008 buyer’s guide here…

Frequently Asked Questions Is the Peugeot 2008 a good car? The Peugeot 2008 has an eye-catching look, a fine interior and decent amount of tech onboard for the money, plus its PureTech petrol engine is pretty frugal. It’s not quite as roomy in the rear seats as the spacious Skoda Kamiq, however, nor is it very fun to drive. What is the best Peugeot 2008 to buy? The Peugeot 2008 PureTech 130 in Allure trim is our pick of the bunch. The mid-range trim comes with extra kit like a 10-inch digital driver’s display, front and rear parking sensors, 17-inch alloy wheels and the 128bhp petrol engine that packs just the right amount of oomph. How efficient is the Peugeot 2008 in the real world? When we tested a Peugeot 2008 PureTech 130 we managed to average 38.5mpg, which equates to a real-world range of around 373 miles on a single tank of petrol. Is the Peugeot 2008 a reliable car? The Peugeot 2008 finished in 53rd place (out of 75 cars) in our most recent list of the best cars to own, which is based on the results of the 2023 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey. How long is the Peugeot 2008 warranty? The Peugeot 2008 comes with a two-year/unlimited mileage warranty from Peugeot, with an extra year of coverage provided by the car’s dealer. What is the Peugeot 2008 servicing schedule? The Peugeot 2008 needs servicing every 12 months or 12,500 miles, while the electric E-2008 requires an initial service after 12 months or 8,000 miles, whichever comes first, then every two years or every 16,000 miles after that.

