If you’re looking to buy a small car, chances are you’ll be looking for something which is cheap to buy and run. Just remember that any savings that you make on the upfront price or cheap running costs can quickly disappear if the car is unreliable.

You might assume that small cars are some of the most reliable cars you can buy due to their compact stature and relative simplicity. This isn’t always the case, however, and with modern small cars featuring a lot of the complex technology found in larger models. Finding a reliable small car is still very important.

But how do you find out how reliable a car is other than from firsthand experience? By asking existing owners for their own firsthand experience, of course. That’s where the Driver Power survey comes in.

How are the most reliable small cars chosen?

In order to find out which small cars are the most reliable, the best people to ask are those who actually own them and use them day to day. The Driver Power customer satisfaction survey is where thousands of motorists tell us all about the car they drive and their experiences with it - good and bad.

The small cars included here are drawn from the city car, supermini, hatchback and small SUV sectors. They’re the compact models that scored the best in our most recent Driver Power survey for reliability.

Most reliable small cars to buy

Here are the top 10 most reliable small cars that you can buy, according to their owners.

Top 10 most reliable small cars 2025

Read on to learn more about the 10 most reliable small cars that you can buy, according to their owners

1. Citroen C3 Mk3 - 95.41%

French cars used to attract jibes for their suspect build quality and reliability, but the Mk3 Citroen C3 is testament to the hard work these companies have put in to shake off the outdated stereotypes - it’s one of the most reliable cars you can buy.