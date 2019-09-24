Most reliable small cars to buy 2026
We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy, according to our latest Driver Power survey
If you’re looking to buy a small car, chances are you’ll be looking for something which is cheap to buy and run. Just remember that any savings that you make on the upfront price or cheap running costs can quickly disappear if the car is unreliable.
You might assume that small cars are some of the most reliable cars you can buy due to their compact stature and relative simplicity. This isn’t always the case, however, and with modern small cars featuring a lot of the complex technology found in larger models. Finding a reliable small car is still very important.
But how do you find out how reliable a car is other than from firsthand experience? By asking existing owners for their own firsthand experience, of course. That’s where the Driver Power survey comes in.
How are the most reliable small cars chosen?
In order to find out which small cars are the most reliable, the best people to ask are those who actually own them and use them day to day. The Driver Power customer satisfaction survey is where thousands of motorists tell us all about the car they drive and their experiences with it - good and bad.
The small cars included here are drawn from the city car, supermini, hatchback and small SUV sectors. They’re the compact models that scored the best in our most recent Driver Power survey for reliability.
Most reliable small cars to buy
Here are the top 10 most reliable small cars that you can buy, according to their owners.
Top 10 most reliable small cars 2025
|
Model
|
Generation (years produced)
|
Driver Power reliability score
|
1. Citroen C3
|
Mk3 (2017-2024)
|
95.41%
|
2. Honda Jazz
|
Mk5 (2020 - date)
|
94.22%
|
Mk1 (2017 - 2024)
|
93.88%
|
Mk8 (2020-date)
|
93.59%
|
5. MINI Cooper
|
Mk3 (2014 - 2024)
|
92.59%
|
6. Dacia Duster
|
Mk2 (2018-2024)
|
92.35%
|
7. Honda Civic
|
Mk11 (2019 - date)
|
92.31%
|
Mk4 (2018-date)
|
92.17%
|
Mk12 (2019-date)
|
91.88%
|
10. BMW 1 Series
|
Mk2 (2019 - 2025)
|
91.75%
Read on to learn more about the 10 most reliable small cars that you can buy, according to their owners, or click the jump links in the table above..
1. Citroen C3 Mk3 - 95.41%
French cars used to attract jibes for their suspect build quality and reliability, but the Mk3 Citroen C3 is testament to the hard work these companies have put in to shake off the outdated stereotypes - it’s one of the most reliable cars you can buy.
The Mk3 Citroen C3 may no longer be on sale, but its affordable price (when new), quirky styling and decent levels of kit make it a very appealing used buy. It’s not just its reliability where the C3 scores highly, it also ranked in fourth place for its ride quality and comfort.
Interior quality doesn’t score as well (down in 22nd place), but it’s worth remembering that the C3 was originally designed with budget in mind. Speaking of budget, the C3 is held in high regard for its good value for money, sitting just outside the top 10
2. Honda Jazz Mk5 -94.22%
Japanese cars are synonymous with reliability, and the Honda Jazz isn’t about to buck that trend.
While the Jazz might command a more premium price compared to its rivals, it does boast some low running costs thanks to its smooth and efficient hybrid engine - with owners having ranked it in third place for powertrains. It’s also pretty versatile, seeing off several SUV rivals to be voted as top model for seating flexibility.
Just be warned, the Jazz didn’t perform well when it comes to smartphone connectivity, bagging a lowly 37th place
3. Vauxhall Crossland Mk1 - 93.88%
The Vauxhall Crossland might be small in stature, but it is a very reliable small SUV that’s a real hit with families.
Not only does the Crossland finish in the final podium place on this list, it also finished within the top five most reliable cars of 2025 overall. It ranked well within the top 10 when it comes to child-friendly features, boot space and overall versatility, too.
Owners were especially pleased with running costs and economy where the Crossland took first place. That means this sensible family workhorse should be fairly dependable and not break the bank
Latest Vauxhall Crossland deals
4. Vauxhall Astra Mk8 - 93.59%
The Vauxhall Astra is a stalwart in the family car class, so it’s good to know that this family hatch shouldn’t leave you stranded on the side of the road.
Not only is the Astra pretty reliable, finishing fourth on this list and sixth overall in our 2025 Driver Power survey, owners rate this sensible hatch highly. With second, third, and fourth place rankings for exterior and interior quality, servicing costs and road handling respectively, it’s clear the Astra is a solid and sensible all-rounder. The only real gripe owners had was the real legroom where the car recorded a still-respectable 18th place finish
5. MINI Cooper Mk3 - 92.59%
The Mk3 MINI Cooper was on sale for over ten years, and what a way for this small supermini to bow out in style than with a fifth-place finish on this list as one of the most reliable small cars.
The MINI Cooper clearly impresses in the reliability department, but it’s more than a one-trick pony. Plenty of people (including our own expert toad testers) rate the Cooper’s performance and brisk acceleration, where it took first-place. Just be aware that fuel economy and servicing costs can be quite steep with owners ranking the car in 40th and 38th place-finish respectively
6. Dacia Duster Mk2 - 92.35%
If you’re looking for a small SUV which is cheap to buy, genuinely cheerful to own and has strong reliability, look no further than the Dacia Duster.
Not only is the Dacia Duster a solid and reliable car, it also ranked in the Driver Power survey’s top 10 when it comes to value for money, practicality and family-friendly features.
The three-year, 60,000-mile warranty is pretty standard, but get the car serviced at a Dacia dealership and you’ll extend the warranty by an additional year or 18,000 miles, up to a total of six-years or 75,000 miles. It shouldn’t break the bank when it comes to servicing, with owners ranking the Duster in ninth place for servicing costs
7. Honda Civic Mk11 - 92.31%
The latest Honda Civic might be fairly understated in the looks department, but Honda’s engineers really knew what they were doing when it comes to reliability.
Not only is the eleventh-generation Civic mechanically sturdy, its efficient hybrid engine is also a hit with owners who gave it a third place finish in the powertrain category. Quality, practicality and cabin features are also ranked within the top ten, but you’ll need to look elsewhere if driving experience is at the top of your agenda
8. Mercedes A-Class Mk4 - 92.17%
The Mercedes A-Class might be the German brands’ smallest car, but this premium hatch is clearly a hit with owners, racking up a number of strong top 10 scores in the most recent Driver Power survey.
Just falling short of breaking into the top-ten best cars to own overall, the A-Class was praised for its ride and handling, infotainment system and overall quality, ranking fifth, sixth and eighth respectively to beat arch-rival the BMW 1 Series
9. Toyota Corolla Mk12 - 91.88%
Fewer people put as many miles or daily stress on their cars than minicab drivers, and the Mk12 Toyota Corolla has become a firm favourite on the taxi ranks. If that isn’t enough of a testament to the Corolla’s overall sturdiness, it’s also one of the most reliable small cars you can buy in Driver Power.
The Toyota Corolla scores well in all categories, but it stands out when it comes to value for money, where it ranked sixth overall, and running costs shouldn’t break the bank, either. Just don’t expect the Corolla to set the world alight when it comes to interior design
10. BMW 1 Series Mk2 - 91.75%
The BMW 1 Series might be a premium hatchback but thankfully this small car isn’t incurring too many garage bills thanks to its good reliability.
As you’d expect from the German brand, there’s plenty of driving enjoyment to be found here, but where the third-generation really shines is inside the cabin. Owners gave the 1 Series top marks for front seat comfort, as well as scoring it highly in areas such as the interior design and the quality of fit-and-finish, both inside and out.
The same can’t be said for boot or luggage space where the 1 Series was ranked in 40th position.
