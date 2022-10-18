What’s the best affordable hybrid? It’s the excellent Honda Civic, of course. Why? Well, it offers a highly efficient petrol and electric hybrid system that’ll appeal to those looking for lower running costs, and it’s still good to drive. Plus, it has an impressive amount of standard equipment along with lots of safety technology.

The Civic’s sleek hatchback lines offer some respite from the slew of SUVs and crossover-styled family cars that populate the UK car market. Sure, its sloping roofline won’t quite match the versatility of some of the boxier, more upright SUVs out there, but it’s practical enough for most needs. All things considered, the 11th generation is a worthy contender in its class.

About the Honda Civic

​It’s 1972. Russia has landed its uncrewed Luna 20 spaceship on the moon, rock ‘n’ roll band T.Rex is riding high in the music charts, and Ford has just launched its new Granada executive car. Slipping under the radar, with a little less fanfare, was the introduction of Honda’s first-generation Civic – first as a two-door saloon, followed by the now more familiar hatchback model.

Fast forward more than fifty years and eleven model generations, and it’s fair to say that the Honda Civic has become a motoring mainstay in not just the UK, but around the world.