SEAT Leon review

Our opinion on the SEAT Leon

We’ve been fans of the SEAT Leon since it was launched a quarter of a century ago, and while the current fourth generation was launched in 2020, it still has plenty of strong points that keep it near the front of the compact hatch class. It’s a solid all-rounder in terms of performance, ride and handling, while the powertrains deliver a decent mix of performance and economy. However, the one thing that helps it to stand out from the crowd is the value pricing that SEAT has given it. You get similar tech and equipment as a Golf or Octavia, but at a lower price point that boosts the Leon’s appeal greatly.

About the SEAT Leon

The sharply styled SEAT Leon has traditionally been pitched as the sporty one within the Volkswagen Group’s hatchback portfolio. But the rise of the Cupra brand has seen SEAT move towards a more value-focused position. That hasn’t stopped the Leon from looking as desirable as ever; if anything, the prospect of more tempting prices – especially with the huge discounts available through our Buy a Car service – have made it more appealing than ever before.

The fourth-generation model was launched in 2020 as a five-door hatchback or estate, while front-wheel drive is standard across the line-up. Power comes from either a 1.5 TSI petrol, a 1.5 e-Hybrid plug-in system or a 2.0 TDI diesel. These engines only come in relatively modest outputs (up to 148bhp for the TSI and TDI units, 201bhp for the e-Hybrid), because Cupra is the brand to choose if you want anything that’s sportier and more driver-focused. Front-wheel drive is standard across the board, while the Leon is becoming a rarity in the new-car market because a manual transmission is available on lower-spec cars – the rest of the line-up is automatic.