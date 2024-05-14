Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New 2024 SEAT Leon offers over 62-mile electric range and big screens

The Leon family hatchback and estate remains available with a variety of powertrains, from pure-petrol engines to a new generation plug-in hybrid setup

by: Ellis Hyde
14 May 2024
The SEAT Leon hatchback and estate have received some significant upgrades for 2024, including a new plug-in hybrid powertrain with a pure-electric range of more than 62 miles, plus some much larger displays for the interior.

The entry-level 1.0-litre petrol engine has been axed, so the engine line-up now kicks off with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 113bhp and 220Nm of torque, and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. SEAT says it can return up to 53.3mpg and emits 120 to 132g/km of CO2. 

The same petrol engine is available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and new 48-volt mild-hybrid technology that is meant to help make the start-stop system smoother, and improve fuel efficiency. The mild-hybrid setup is offered with either 113bhp or 148bhp. 

The Leon’s plug-in hybrid has received the biggest upgrades, and now uses a 148bhp 1.5 petrol engine, 113bhp electric motor and a much larger 19.7kWh battery – up from 12.8kWh in the old version. The result is a combined power output of 201bhp and 350Nm of torque, plus the impressive 62-mile electric-only range.

Drivers can recharge the Leon eHybrid at up to 11kW from an AC charging point like a home wallbox, or up to 50kW using a DC rapid charger.  

The SEAT Leon is now available with matrix LED headlights for the first time, but it hasn’t received any styling changes like its sister cars, the Cupra Leon, Volkswagen Golf or Skoda Octavia, all did during their respective facelifts.

Inside, however, the Leon now comes with a 10.4-inch central touchscreen as standard, while an even larger 12.9-inch display will be offered as an optional extra. The cabin still features touch-sensitive panels for the climate and volume controls below the central screen, but they’re now illuminated, at least, and behind the steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. 

The final upgrade is a more powerful wireless charging pad for the driver’s smartphone, which can reach speeds of up to 15-watt and is refrigerated to prevent devices from overheating.

The updated SEAT Leon hatchback and estate will go into production later this month, with UK prices and specifications to be announced soon.

This isn’t the only SEAT model receiving some attention, as both the Ibiza supermini and Arona compact SUV will shortly be getting facelifted and their own tech upgrades, too. 

