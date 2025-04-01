Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

SEAT Ibiza, Arona, Leon and Ateca get sporty upgrades thanks to new Black Editions

This could be the final change ahead of updates to Ibiza and Arona later this year

By:Alastair Crooks
1 Apr 2025
SEAT Black Editions

SEAT’s CEO Wayne Griffiths may have stepped down earlier this week, but it’s business as usual for the brand, which has just launched sporty Black Editions across its entire line-up. 

The Ibiza supermini, Arona crossover, Leon hatch and Ateca SUV have all received the new trim level, which is based on the existing FR specification. Changes for the Black Edition centre on the exterior and interior design, with SEAT aiming the new models at customers looking for a “more distinctive look”. 

All four Black Editions are available to order now, with the cheapest being SEAT’s smallest model, the Ibiza. Priced from £24,935 (£1,215 more than the FR Sport), it adds new 18-inch black alloy wheels, a black spoiler, new side skirts, keyless entry, a panoramic sunroof and bucket seats clad in SEAT’s Dinamica upholstery. For the first time in an Ibiza, the front seats are also heated. 

Up next is the Arona FR Black Edition, which at £28,805, sits between the £27,585 FR Sport and the £28,830 Xperience Lux. You get 18-inch black alloy wheels (a different style to the Ibiza’s), Black Edition badging, fabric bucket seats, keyless go, adaptive cruise control, park assist, a rear-view camera and aluminium matt finish touches throughout the cabin. 

The FR Black Edition trim is available on both the hatchback and estate versions of the Leon, from £33,150. Alongside the new unique black 18-inch wheels, the mirror caps, roof spoiler and side skirts are all finished in black, plus buyers get a panoramic roof and keyless entry. 

With the seven-seat Taracco no longer on sale in the UK, SEAT’s range tops out with the Ateca SUV, and in FR Black Edition guise it costs from £36,890 - £885 more than the FR Sport. For the extra outlay you get 19-inch alloys in (yep, you guessed it) black, a powered bootlid and a 360-degree exterior camera.  

This will likely be the last change to the Ibiza and Arona ranges ahead of wider updates due at the end of this year. The two models have got the green light to continue on until 2030 after SEAT delayed its decision on a small EV.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

