You have to fear for SEAT’s future with no new models on the way

I feel sad for SEAT. While the other Volkswagen Group bands have exciting new small cars to look forward to – such as the VW ID.1, ID.2 and ID.2 X, Cupra’s Raval, the Skoda Epiq and Audi’s Q2 e-tron – the Spanish stalwart is sat on the outside looking in.

And now it’s leaderless, too, with Brit-born CEO Wayne Griffiths’ abrupt departure being announced late last month, only a couple of weeks after saying that he was there for the long haul, and that SEAT and Cupra were in

his heart. No word yet on what prompted the decision, but Volvo and Nissan also changed leaders within days of the Griffiths news, so there’s clearly something in the air.

Whoever comes in to take over from a man who had been at the helm for almost five years will have plenty on their plate with SEAT, a brand that many people love, and is still selling in decent numbers in the UK at least, but is starved of product investment.

While Cupra is growing nicely thanks to a range of attractive and impressive new models, SEAT has been left to tick along with its ageing line-up. Ageing but decent, with the Ibiza, Arona, Ateca and Leon all highly recommended used buys.