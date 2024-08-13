Groundbreaking new Volkswagen ID.2 supermini spied testing for the first time

You’re looking at the new Polo-sized Volkswagen ID.2 that has spied testing for the first time on Germany’s famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. The new supermini-sized EV is a critical moment for VW, a brand whose first attempt at a line of bespoke electric cars received a lukewarm response at best.

So with lots at stake, VW’s not taking any chances with its next generation – one that we’ve already been given a good insight into thanks to both concept cars, and assertions from VW’s top brass that it can’t mess them up again.

Despite running on a shortened ID.3 body, we know that the new ID.2 will run on a new ‘MEB Entry’ architecture. This will be an optimised version of the previous car’s platform that won’t just be more flexible, but also run with largely front-mounted single-motor powertrains in contrast to today’s rear-mounted majority. This won’t just lead to more scope for manufacturing simplification, but also return VW’s electric models to a more familiar set of physical proportions and driving dynamics familiar to its beloved combustion models.

This prototype doesn’t quite show off the new proportions, thanks to the ID.3 body on top, but underneath we expect the traditional two-box shape to return, as previewed by Andreas Mindt’s ID.2all Concept. Another major difference refers to the charge port, which resides on the front wing of this prototype, rather than the rear quarter of all current MEB products.