Fiat Grande Panda review

Our opinion on the Fiat Grande Panda

Building a desirable, affordable car is tough in this day and age, but Fiat has played a blinder by delivering a new Grande Panda that’s not just cheap, but packed full of character and, should you wish, comes with an electric powertrain. There are some issues – motorway refinement could be improved and the rear seats are tight – but there’s so much to love about the new Grande Panda that these are not major concerns, and it’s worthy of our 2025 Supermini of the Year award. Bravo Fiat!

About the Fiat Grande Panda

Icon is a word so frequently used in the car industry that it could well be stripped of all meaning, but it’s entirely justified in the case of the enduring Fiat Panda. Given some of the classic models of the past, interest is always huge whenever a new generation arrives. Fiat has gone big with the new Grande Panda, not just in terms of size – this is now firmly a B-segment offering – but also with its compelling styling, electric range and aggressive price point.

We’ve tested the Fiat Grande Panda in both fully electric and hybrid forms, and both models offer plenty of value for money. While the Renault 5 took a lot of attention away from the older Fiat 500e for those looking for a modern car with plenty of retro charm, the Grande Panda’s distinctive styling, sensible kit and affordable price should be enough to sway at least some buyers back towards the Italian brand. It’s also worth noting that hybrid power is an option that the R5 simply doesn’t have.

Fiat Grande Panda prices and latest deals

Fitted with an electric powertrain, the Grande Panda costs from just over £21,000 for the entry-level RED model and just under £24,000 for the fully loaded La Prima. This makes the Grande Panda one of the cheapest electric cars on sale. If you prefer your cars with an engine, the hybrid is available for even less, around £2,000 model for model.