Car Deal of the Day: Get the retro vibe with a Fiat Grande Panda for less than £160 a month

The Panda is back – and, judging by this deal, it’s cheap as chips.

By:George Armitage
10 Sep 2025
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - full front
  • Cute design; bursting with colour
  • Easy to drive; well equipped
  • Just £157.86 a month 

Easily one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of the year, the Fiat Grande Panda is already sticking to what the original was known for – cheap motoring. As our Deal of the Day goes to show, you can get behind the wheel of the dinky Fiat for less than £160 a month right now.

The new Grande Panda will likely be a real thorn in the side of Renault's 5 in the battle of retro small cars. But while the Renault only comes with a plug, the Panda comes in EV and petrol guises, in theory giving buyers more choice. 

We're focusing here on the petrol model. This offer from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes in at just £157.86 a month after an initial payment of £2,189.32. It's a two-year deal with a 5,000-mile per annum mileage cap, which can be raised to 8,000 for less than a tenner a month more if you wish.

For such a low price you’ll be getting the basic Pop model, but it's still packed with all the basics, plus a 10-inch digital driver's display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless screen mirroring, air-conditioning, and LED daytime running lights in a distinctive pixel design. 

There's a real sense of fun with this generation of Panda, too, because even though it's the entry-level version, it's still bursting with colour. 

The free exterior colour is red, while the interior rejects traditional grey plastics and instead favours blue. There's lime detailing, too, plus the dashboard is fabric-wrapped. The Fiat logo is also embossed into the tailgate, with 'Panda' stamped on the outside along the bottom of the doors.

Power comes from one of Fiat's 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 98bhp, it's a fizzy little engine, while the handling is tidy and controlled.  

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid La Prima - cabin

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda page.

Deals on Fiat Grande Panda rivals

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

New in-stock Citroen C3Cash £17,074Avg. savings £1,908
New Citroen C3

Configure now

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X

New in-stock Toyota Aygo XCash £15,599Avg. savings £1,394
New Toyota Aygo X

Configure now

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,012Avg. savings £818
New Dacia Sandero

Configure now

Check out the Fiat Grande Panda deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

