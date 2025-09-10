Car Deal of the Day: Get the retro vibe with a Fiat Grande Panda for less than £160 a month

Cute design; bursting with colour

Easy to drive; well equipped

Just £157.86 a month

Easily one of the most eagerly anticipated cars of the year, the Fiat Grande Panda is already sticking to what the original was known for – cheap motoring. As our Deal of the Day goes to show, you can get behind the wheel of the dinky Fiat for less than £160 a month right now.

The new Grande Panda will likely be a real thorn in the side of Renault's 5 in the battle of retro small cars. But while the Renault only comes with a plug, the Panda comes in EV and petrol guises, in theory giving buyers more choice.

We're focusing here on the petrol model. This offer from Carwow Leasey, through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, comes in at just £157.86 a month after an initial payment of £2,189.32. It's a two-year deal with a 5,000-mile per annum mileage cap, which can be raised to 8,000 for less than a tenner a month more if you wish.

For such a low price you’ll be getting the basic Pop model, but it's still packed with all the basics, plus a 10-inch digital driver's display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless screen mirroring, air-conditioning, and LED daytime running lights in a distinctive pixel design.

There's a real sense of fun with this generation of Panda, too, because even though it's the entry-level version, it's still bursting with colour.

The free exterior colour is red, while the interior rejects traditional grey plastics and instead favours blue. There's lime detailing, too, plus the dashboard is fabric-wrapped. The Fiat logo is also embossed into the tailgate, with 'Panda' stamped on the outside along the bottom of the doors.

Power comes from one of Fiat's 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 98bhp, it's a fizzy little engine, while the handling is tidy and controlled.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Fiat Grande Panda leasing offers from leading providers on our Fiat Grande Panda page.

