Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 5 offers Range Rover looks for just £214 per month

Chinese car maker Jaecoo has made a strong impact on the UK new car market, with its 7 SUV appearing in the top-10 best-sellers chart for August, September and November. Now you can have much of what the 7 offers but in a smaller, even cheaper package with the Jaecoo 5.

How cheap are we talking? Well, how does £214 a month for three years sound? Courtesty of this deal from Select Car Leasing, all that's needed is an initial payment of £2,923.92 and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap – although for an extra tenner a month this can be bumped up to 8,000 miles a year.

In terms of size, the Jaecoo 5 sits between other best-sellers like the Nissan Juke and Qashqai and is a small SUV. Like its bigger brother, the 7, the 5 has the look of a downscaled high-rider from a certain posh British car maker, and comes packed with goodies.

The trim on offer here is the Pure. Entry-level it may be, but it has premium levels of standard equipment, with features such as a huge 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tons of safety kit, and a set of smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a pretty average 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The performance is unremarkable, but the Jaecoo 5 is easy to drive – as long as you turn off some of the overly intrusive safety systems.

Overall, the Jaecoo 5 has the right look, it's packed with equipment, and it's incredibly affordable. Factor in excellent rear-seat space and a massive 480-litre boot, and it's easy to see why Jaecoo is making an impact on the UK car market.

