Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 5 offers Range Rover looks for just £214 per month

It’s easy to see why Jaecoo has become a popular brand with deals like this. The Jaecoo 5 is our Deal of the Day for December 10.

By:George Armitage
10 Dec 2025
Jaecoo 5 - front cornering
  • Upmarket exterior design
  • Good equipment levels
  • Just £214.16 a month

Chinese car maker Jaecoo has made a strong impact on the UK new car market, with its 7 SUV appearing in the top-10 best-sellers chart for August, September and November. Now you can have much of what the 7 offers but in a smaller, even cheaper package with the Jaecoo 5.

How cheap are we talking? Well, how does £214 a month for three years sound? Courtesty of this deal from Select Car Leasing, all that's needed is an initial payment of £2,923.92 and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year cap – although for an extra tenner a month this can be bumped up to 8,000 miles a year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of size, the Jaecoo 5 sits between other best-sellers like the Nissan Juke and Qashqai and is a small SUV. Like its bigger brother, the 7, the 5 has the look of a downscaled high-rider from a certain posh British car maker, and comes packed with goodies.

The trim on offer here is the Pure. Entry-level it may be, but it has premium levels of standard equipment, with features such as a huge 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, tons of safety kit, and a set of smart-looking 18-inch alloy wheels.

Power comes from a pretty average 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The performance is  unremarkable, but the Jaecoo 5 is easy to drive – as long as you turn off some of the overly intrusive safety systems.

Overall, the Jaecoo 5 has the right look, it's packed with equipment, and it's incredibly affordable. Factor in excellent rear-seat space and a massive 480-litre boot, and it's easy to see why Jaecoo is making an impact on the UK car market.    

Jaecoo 5 - dash

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Jaecoo 5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Jaecoo 5 page.

Deals on Jaecoo 5 rivals

Skoda Kamiq

Skoda Kamiq

New in-stock Skoda KamiqCash £23,323Avg. savings £2,132
New Skoda Kamiq

Configure now

Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

New in-stock Nissan JukeCash £17,580Avg. savings £6,301
New Nissan Juke

Configure now

Ford Puma

Ford Puma

New in-stock Ford PumaCash £24,495Avg. savings £2,371
New Ford Puma

Configure now

Check out the Jaecoo 5 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail offers seven seats for supermini money
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail offers seven seats for supermini money

Seven-seat SUVs don’t come much cheaper than this. The Nissan X-Trail is our Deal of the Day for December 9.
News
9 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: An electric Vauxhall SUV for less than a city car
Vauxhall Frontera Electric UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: An electric Vauxhall SUV for less than a city car

We’ve never seen the Vauxhall Frontera Electric so cheap. It’s our Deal of the Day for December 8.
News
8 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month
Alpine A290 UK - dynamic front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Hot damn! Athletic Alpine A290 for under £250 per month

With our Deal of the Day for 7 December, the only thing more appealing than this brilliant electric hot hatch is its price
News
7 Dec 2025
Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain
Volkswagen Passat Estate UK - front action

Car Deal of the Day: £224 a month Volkswagen Passat PHEV looks a tremendous bargain

Sleek estate is a family-friendly offering especially in plug-in hybrid form, making it our Deal of the Day for December 6
News
6 Dec 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal

Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
10 Dec 2025
EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?

With the EU delaying its ICE ban, the UK Government may come under more pressure to follow suit. 
News
8 Dec 2025
New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car
Dacia C-Neo - exclusive image front

New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car

The Dacia C-Neo estate is set to undercut rivals with a £20k asking price, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
8 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content