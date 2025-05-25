Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail offers seven seats for supermini money

Seven-seat SUVs don’t come much cheaper than this. The Nissan X-Trail is our Deal of the Day for December 9.

By:George Armitage
9 Dec 2025
Nissan X-Trail - front corner left
  • Seven-seat versatility
  • Well equipped N-Connecta trim
  • Just £212.15 a month

Nissan's chunky mid-sized family SUV, the X-Trail, has just had an equally chunky price drop in the leasing market, meaning you can get behind the wheel of one for less than £210 a month.

The Auto Express Buy A Car service has deals as low as £208.45 a month right now, representing unbelievable value for money. But we wouldn't go for that, because we think this deal is better for families on a budget.

We'd fork out the considerable sum of £3.38 extra and go for a well specced model with seven seats – the cheaper deal only gives you seating for five. 

This deal from UK Carline is for two years and comes in at £212.15 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,815.77 required first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 takes the monthly outlay to £244.18.

The well equipped N-Connecta is the trim on offer here, and adds roof rails, privacy glass, a powered tailgate, and upgraded safety equipment over the entry-level Acenta Premium. That model already comes with parking sensors, a rear-view camera with washing function, and a wireless phone charger.

If that wasn't enough, N-Connecta also adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a slick infotainment system. It gets connected services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 360-degree camera display. 

Under the bonnet is one of Nissan's 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 158bhp, it's not what you’d call quick, but it will easily deliver the kind of everyday performance families need. Plus, Nissan claims 40mpg, so it's a pretty efficient way to cart around seven people. 

The X-Trail is a roomy family SUV, too. The back seats offer loads of space for six-footers to stretch out, and although the rearmost seats are better suited to children than adults, the seven-seat X-Trail gives good flexibility. The interior is also well put together, and strong enough to withstand family abuse.   

Nissan X-Trail - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Nissan X-Trail leasing offers from leading providers on our Nissan X-Trail page.

Deals on Nissan X-Trail rivals

Peugeot 5008

Peugeot 5008

New in-stock Peugeot 5008Cash £43,334Avg. savings £5,782
New Peugeot 5008

Configure now

Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

New in-stock Skoda KodiaqCash £35,621Avg. savings £3,224
New Skoda Kodiaq

Configure now

Hyundai Santa FE

Hyundai Santa FE

New in-stock Hyundai Santa FECash £41,400Avg. savings £7,231
New Hyundai Santa FE

Configure now

Check out the Nissan X-Trail deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

