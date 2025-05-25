Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail offers seven seats for supermini money

Seven-seat versatility

Well equipped N-Connecta trim

Just £212.15 a month

Nissan's chunky mid-sized family SUV, the X-Trail, has just had an equally chunky price drop in the leasing market, meaning you can get behind the wheel of one for less than £210 a month.

The Auto Express Buy A Car service has deals as low as £208.45 a month right now, representing unbelievable value for money. But we wouldn't go for that, because we think this deal is better for families on a budget.

We'd fork out the considerable sum of £3.38 extra and go for a well specced model with seven seats – the cheaper deal only gives you seating for five.

This deal from UK Carline is for two years and comes in at £212.15 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,815.77 required first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 takes the monthly outlay to £244.18.

The well equipped N-Connecta is the trim on offer here, and adds roof rails, privacy glass, a powered tailgate, and upgraded safety equipment over the entry-level Acenta Premium. That model already comes with parking sensors, a rear-view camera with washing function, and a wireless phone charger.