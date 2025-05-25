Car Deal of the Day: Nissan X-Trail offers seven seats for supermini money
Seven-seat SUVs don’t come much cheaper than this. The Nissan X-Trail is our Deal of the Day for December 9.
- Seven-seat versatility
- Well equipped N-Connecta trim
- Just £212.15 a month
Nissan's chunky mid-sized family SUV, the X-Trail, has just had an equally chunky price drop in the leasing market, meaning you can get behind the wheel of one for less than £210 a month.
The Auto Express Buy A Car service has deals as low as £208.45 a month right now, representing unbelievable value for money. But we wouldn't go for that, because we think this deal is better for families on a budget.
We'd fork out the considerable sum of £3.38 extra and go for a well specced model with seven seats – the cheaper deal only gives you seating for five.
This deal from UK Carline is for two years and comes in at £212.15 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,815.77 required first, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. Raising this to 8,000 takes the monthly outlay to £244.18.
The well equipped N-Connecta is the trim on offer here, and adds roof rails, privacy glass, a powered tailgate, and upgraded safety equipment over the entry-level Acenta Premium. That model already comes with parking sensors, a rear-view camera with washing function, and a wireless phone charger.
If that wasn't enough, N-Connecta also adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen with a slick infotainment system. It gets connected services, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 360-degree camera display.
Under the bonnet is one of Nissan's 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engines. With 158bhp, it's not what you’d call quick, but it will easily deliver the kind of everyday performance families need. Plus, Nissan claims 40mpg, so it's a pretty efficient way to cart around seven people.
The X-Trail is a roomy family SUV, too. The back seats offer loads of space for six-footers to stretch out, and although the rearmost seats are better suited to children than adults, the seven-seat X-Trail gives good flexibility. The interior is also well put together, and strong enough to withstand family abuse.
