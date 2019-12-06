Best pressure washers for cleaning your car

A pressure washer is the best car-washing accessory since the bucket. One can be found in every enthusiast’s shed or garage because it helps blast away dirt in a way that avoids paint damage. It can also apply a layer of cleansing foam to help keep your driveway looking clean too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There is a huge variety on the market, ranging from cleaners costing less than £50 to professional machines with prices in the thousands. For this test we concentrated on washers which would be on the shortlist of the average DIY car-cleaning enthusiast.

While overall water-blasting ability is important for cutting through tough dirt, a concentrated jet from a powerful machine can easily damage bodywork and exterior components of a car. So while we expected a decent punch, a big wattage figure alone wasn’t going to win this test.

How we tested them

We were simply looking for the washer that cleaned our car with the least effort when we carried out this test in 2023. That means we were checking how easy it was to set up with detergent or snow foam bottles, the length and malleability of the hose, and adjustability of the nozzles.

We were also expecting good-quality connectors and an accurate fan that made it easy to aim the water jet. Plus, given that packing away can be as much of a chore as washing the car, we also looked for easy storage of the hose and cables. Finally, we took pricing into account.

Verdict

If money were no object, we’d have the clever Ava Go P55. It is thoughtfully designed, with a long warranty and high quality, which make the price seem an investment.