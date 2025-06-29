Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
It's been a manic few weeks. And here’s the proof: my A-Z of the final days of the first half of 2025… on planet car.
Antonio Filosa wins the bravest in the business gong for taking on the CEO role at Stellantis. Good luck, Ant. You’ll need it. BYD founder Wang Chuanfu is more relaxed as he plays with his Yangwang and Fangchengbao brands. China’s Government warns car makers not to brutally undercut each other – I think they should. De Meo’s decision to quit as Renault CEO is a tragedy. The industry can’t afford to lose Luca – its best and most respected chief executive.
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019 – at least in the US. Ferrari delays plans for a second EV thanks to lack of demand. Goodwood has an unlikely new lap record holder – an eight-year-old pedal car driver. HS2 is an “appalling mess, a litany of failure,” says the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. Ideas for the Dragons’ Den for Motorists stage at August’s British Motor Show are being sought. Perhaps you have one? Jaguar remains disabled at the halfway point of the year. I’ve never known the firm to be saying, producing and selling less. It desperately needs its new plan to work. Kia’s EV9 GT is marred by its greedy £82,000 price tag. Leaf EV from Nissan (starting at £30k-£35k) shows appropriate pricing is possible.
Musk’s response to accusations of taking ketamine? A drugs test – which showed negative results, the Tesla boss says. Norris of McLaren crashed his F1 car then did what public figures rarely, if ever, do: admit guilt before apologising. Lando’s honesty is refreshing.
OneHealth is Renault’s new wellbeing scheme to give global employees access to physical and mental healthcare and should therefore be applauded. Power outages adversely affected me and many others last week – just as France’s energy industry was signed up to keep the lights on and the EVs recharged in Britain this winter. Yikes!
Is Qoros the latest Chinese car brand bound for Britain? Maybe. Renault 4 the best car buy of the year so far? I think so. Suzuki’s e Vitara: from £29,999, including free finance, home charger and a 10-year warranty. Tunnelling at Kent’s Lower Thames Crossing will cost £9 billion, says the Government – which pays just £590 million towards it. Eh?
UN warning: autonomous cars could be a terrorist threat. VW’s Polo wins the official Best Car of the Half Century (‘75-’25) prompting a special edition. WOMAC’s cancer charity run by motor industry women staged its annual fundraiser (I was honoured to attend) – but the wealthy car business should do more voluntary work like this.
X (as in Aygo X) emerges as Europe’s “cleanest” non plug-in car. Yuki Tsunoda wins my vote as worst-dressed driver at the F1 The Movie world premiere. Zero per cent finance deals are the new norm. At least that’s what you must tell the hard-nosed sales execs you’re negotiating with in the showroom!
