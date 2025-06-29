It's been a manic few weeks. And here’s the proof: my A-Z of the final days of the first half of 2025… on planet car.

Antonio Filosa wins the bravest in the business gong for taking on the CEO role at Stellantis. Good luck, Ant. You’ll need it. BYD founder Wang Chuanfu is more relaxed as he plays with his Yangwang and Fangchengbao brands. China’s Government warns car makers not to brutally undercut each other – I think they should. De Meo’s decision to quit as Renault CEO is a tragedy. The industry can’t afford to lose Luca – its best and most respected chief executive.

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019 – at least in the US. Ferrari delays plans for a second EV thanks to lack of demand. Goodwood has an unlikely new lap record holder – an eight-year-old pedal car driver. HS2 is an “appalling mess, a litany of failure,” says the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander. Ideas for the Dragons’ Den for Motorists stage at August’s British Motor Show are being sought. Perhaps you have one? Jaguar remains disabled at the halfway point of the year. I’ve never known the firm to be saying, producing and selling less. It desperately needs its new plan to work. Kia’s EV9 GT is marred by its greedy £82,000 price tag. Leaf EV from Nissan (starting at £30k-£35k) shows appropriate pricing is possible.