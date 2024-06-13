Just below the main screen bank is a set of touch-sensitive controls for the air-conditioning, and between the air vents are a simple volume knob, track-seek buttons and a shortcut for the parking cameras. High-spec models will also feature a Bose sound system, including a dedicated speaker that can relay navigation and warning sounds to the driver without interrupting passengers.

Boot space and practicality

The rear seats are spacious for the class, with good knee and legroom. A flat floor means foot room is decent, while there is plenty of headroom, despite the sloping roofline. Nissan will offer a glass roof on higher-specification models, which includes the same changeable glass that can block sunlight across the roof in stages. As well as making the cabin brighter, the glass roof also increases rear headroom by 30mm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s plenty of space in the cabin, with good storage for small items combined with a vast, open area under the dashboard to really hammer home that this is a bespoke EV, rather than one based on an existing ICE platform. The 437-litre boot is also a good size and is 50 litres bigger than the previous-generation Leaf. However, more upright rivals will likely be more versatile when it comes to loading bulky items.

Specifications and prices

Nissan will split the Leaf into four trim levels: Engage, Engage+. Advance and Evolve. Specific features and pricing for each of these will be revealed closer to its launch in the fourth quarter of 2025, but Nissan has suggested that both the standard equipment and pricing will be competitive with the Volkswagen ID.3, Cupra Born, Kia EV3 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

So while the Nissan Leaf might have been a trailblazer when it first brought EV motoring to the masses, its relative inability to capitalise on that lead has made the previous model something of an afterthought in the era of bespoke EVs from Europe, Korea and, now, China.

However, this new generation signals that Nissan is committed to getting back to the sharp end of the class, and has ensured that its Sunderland factory in the UK is equipped for the sales volume the company hopes to see.

Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on used Nissan Leaf models...