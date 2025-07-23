Nissan Leaf review

Our opinion on the Nissan Leaf

It’s not without merit to say Nissan’s head start in electric car design and engineering has been swallowed up by its key rivals, both legacy and new-age, but the all-new Nissan Leaf is proof there’s still brilliance to be found within the halls of Nissan. The Leaf is comfortable, refined, technologically advanced and yet still approachable to people who buy cars out of necessity more than passion. If it’s priced right, this could well be one of the big surprises of recent years – which comes as brilliant news considering it’s built right here in Britain.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Crossover Powertrain 1 e-motor, 52kWh or 75kWh battery Safety TBC* Warranty Three years, 80,000 miles

About the Nissan Leaf

The Nissan Leaf was once a pioneering car in the race towards electrification. The first mass-produced electric car, it offered a relatively low-cost package in the electric C-segment class decades before rivals, and was a glowing testament to the brand’s ambition of bringing EV motoring to the mainstream. However, the speed at which rivals have advanced has made life tricky for the Leaf, so to react Nissan’s given us an all-new generation – and this one isn’t resting on its laurels.

That’s because this third generation Leaf is a totally different proposition to the one that came before. It now rides on a new platform, and rather than taking the shape of a traditional VW Golf-like hatchback, now features a crossover-like fastback body. It also comes with a far more impressive range figure and a cutting-edge interior.