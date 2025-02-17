New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai

The long overdue, third-generation Nissan Leaf will arrive this year, along with an “all-new compact EV” that will revive the Nissan Micra badge. Meanwhile, the best-selling Qashqai is set to receive the brand’s latest, and more efficient, e-Power hybrid technology.

Instead of a family hatchback, the next-generation Leaf will be a more athletic-looking fastback/coupe-SUV, with its design drawing influence from the brand’s Chill-Out Concept we saw in 2021. Nissan’s VP of Design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, told Auto Express in 2023: “[The new Leaf] is going to be a triumph of efficiency and engineering.”

The new Leaf will sit on the same AmpR Medium platform that underpins its bigger brother, the Nissan Ariya, as well as the Renault Scenic and Megane. We expect it will feature the same 60kWh battery as the Megane, which should allow for around 300 miles of range.

Nissan shared the first teaser image for its future electric supermini back in 2022 and the bonkers-looking Concept 20-23 the year after, both of which suggest the production model will have rounded shape with large round daytime running lights, similar to those on the Mk3 Micra.

Underneath, the new Micra will use the Renault 5’s AmpR Small platform, and presumably the same selection of powertrains. If so, base models will get a 40kWh battery good for about 190 miles of range, while a larger 52kWh unit will be available to deliver more than 250 miles of range.