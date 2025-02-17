Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai

Nissan’s big plans for 2025 may also include a new plug-in hybrid system for the X-Trail

By:Ellis Hyde
17 Feb 2025
New Nissan Leaf - front 3/4

The long overdue, third-generation Nissan Leaf will arrive this year, along with an “all-new compact EV” that will revive the Nissan Micra badge. Meanwhile, the best-selling Qashqai is set to receive the brand’s latest, and more efficient, e-Power hybrid technology. 

Instead of a family hatchback, the next-generation Leaf will be a more athletic-looking fastback/coupe-SUV, with its design drawing influence from the brand’s Chill-Out Concept we saw in 2021. Nissan’s VP of Design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, told Auto Express in 2023: “[The new Leaf] is going to be a triumph of efficiency and engineering.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Leaf will sit on the same AmpR Medium platform that underpins its bigger brother, the Nissan Ariya, as well as the Renault Scenic and Megane. We expect it will feature the same 60kWh battery as the Megane, which should allow for around 300 miles of range. 

Screen grab from Nissan 2025 presentation

Nissan shared the first teaser image for its future electric supermini back in 2022 and the bonkers-looking Concept 20-23 the year after, both of which suggest the production model will have rounded shape with large round daytime running lights, similar to those on the Mk3 Micra. 

Underneath, the new Micra will use the Renault 5’s AmpR Small platform, and presumably the same selection of powertrains. If so, base models will get a 40kWh battery good for about 190 miles of range, while a larger 52kWh unit will be available to deliver more than 250 miles of range.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Weaver told Auto Express: “The Renault 5 is a great car, and that gave us a great base. We then just had to add our DNA and that was probably the challenge [when designing the new Micra].” He added, “When you look at the car you’re going to feel Micra, but you’re also going to feel Nissan, and on top of that you're going to feel a slight shift in what it’s offering.”

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new Mk3 Leaf is set to be built in Nissan’s Sunderland plant, where both of its predecessors were produced. Meanwhile the new Micra will be built by the Renault Group’s EV-dedicated company, Ampere, in its facility in Douai, France.

Silhouette teaser pictures of the new Nissan Leaf and Micra

Also included in Nissan’s big plans for 2025 are adding the third generation of its e-Power hybrid technology to the recently facelifted Qashqai. The new set-up should offer better fuel efficiency, including a 15 per cent improvement at motorway speeds compared to current models, plus more power, but should also be quieter and less expensive.

The Nissan X-Trail may be about to receive a new plug-in hybrid powertrain too, as the equivalent model sold in North America, which is called the Rogue, is getting one later this year. It would make sense to bring a PHEV option to the X-Trail here because plug-in versions of rival SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq are already available, which give them more appeal for company car drivers.

Considering the latest X-Trail was launched in 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if the addition of the new PHEV system coincided with a facelift for the seven-seat SUV.

Come and join our WhatsApp Channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars for under £200 per month
Best new cars under £200 per month - header image

Best new cars for under £200 per month

If you've got £200 to spend on a new car every month, here's our pick of the best options
Best cars & vans
7 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf for under £140 a month is bargain electric motoring
Nissan Leaf - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Nissan Leaf for under £140 a month is bargain electric motoring

It may be getting on a bit, but the Leaf still represents simple – and cheap – electric motoring. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 February
News
3 Feb 2025
New Nissan Micra EV: latest details and exclusive image of the Renault 5’s sister car
Nissan Micra - exclusive image

New Nissan Micra EV: latest details and exclusive image of the Renault 5’s sister car

The Micra is set to return with all-electric power and distinctive styling inspired by its supermini predecessors
News
15 Jan 2025
All-new Nissan Leaf to transform into funky high-riding fastback
New Nissan Leaf - front tracking

All-new Nissan Leaf to transform into funky high-riding fastback

Spy pictures of Nissan’s new EV confirm it’ll drop the dowdy hatchback body for a more rakish suit
News
28 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal
Nissan Qashqai - front cornering right

Car Deal of the Day: High-spec Nissan Qashqai for £191 a month is a steal

The Nissan Qashqai is a family favourite, with plenty of style and kerb appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 February
News
13 Feb 2025
New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped
Volkswagen Transporter e-Shuttle - front

New Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle 2025 review: makes 7-seater SUVs feel cramped

The Ford-based Volkswagen Transporter Shuttle is refined, good to drive and has plenty of space in all three rows
Road tests
14 Feb 2025
New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options
Renault Clio design render - front

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio hatchback will get a clean look and hi-tech kit, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
12 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content