New Nissan Leaf and Micra confirmed for 2025, plus next-generation hybrid tech for Qashqai
Nissan’s big plans for 2025 may also include a new plug-in hybrid system for the X-Trail
The long overdue, third-generation Nissan Leaf will arrive this year, along with an “all-new compact EV” that will revive the Nissan Micra badge. Meanwhile, the best-selling Qashqai is set to receive the brand’s latest, and more efficient, e-Power hybrid technology.
Instead of a family hatchback, the next-generation Leaf will be a more athletic-looking fastback/coupe-SUV, with its design drawing influence from the brand’s Chill-Out Concept we saw in 2021. Nissan’s VP of Design for Europe, Matthew Weaver, told Auto Express in 2023: “[The new Leaf] is going to be a triumph of efficiency and engineering.”
The new Leaf will sit on the same AmpR Medium platform that underpins its bigger brother, the Nissan Ariya, as well as the Renault Scenic and Megane. We expect it will feature the same 60kWh battery as the Megane, which should allow for around 300 miles of range.
Nissan shared the first teaser image for its future electric supermini back in 2022 and the bonkers-looking Concept 20-23 the year after, both of which suggest the production model will have rounded shape with large round daytime running lights, similar to those on the Mk3 Micra.
Underneath, the new Micra will use the Renault 5’s AmpR Small platform, and presumably the same selection of powertrains. If so, base models will get a 40kWh battery good for about 190 miles of range, while a larger 52kWh unit will be available to deliver more than 250 miles of range.
Weaver told Auto Express: “The Renault 5 is a great car, and that gave us a great base. We then just had to add our DNA and that was probably the challenge [when designing the new Micra].” He added, “When you look at the car you’re going to feel Micra, but you’re also going to feel Nissan, and on top of that you're going to feel a slight shift in what it’s offering.”
The new Mk3 Leaf is set to be built in Nissan’s Sunderland plant, where both of its predecessors were produced. Meanwhile the new Micra will be built by the Renault Group’s EV-dedicated company, Ampere, in its facility in Douai, France.
Also included in Nissan’s big plans for 2025 are adding the third generation of its e-Power hybrid technology to the recently facelifted Qashqai. The new set-up should offer better fuel efficiency, including a 15 per cent improvement at motorway speeds compared to current models, plus more power, but should also be quieter and less expensive.
The Nissan X-Trail may be about to receive a new plug-in hybrid powertrain too, as the equivalent model sold in North America, which is called the Rogue, is getting one later this year. It would make sense to bring a PHEV option to the X-Trail here because plug-in versions of rival SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento and Skoda Kodiaq are already available, which give them more appeal for company car drivers.
Considering the latest X-Trail was launched in 2022, we wouldn’t be surprised if the addition of the new PHEV system coincided with a facelift for the seven-seat SUV.
