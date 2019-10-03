Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Hyundai Santa Fe review

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a spacious, well equipped and efficient large SUV, not to mention a real head-turner

by: Ellis Hyde
27 Aug 2024
Hyundai Santa Fe - front tracking19
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£59,225 to £59,225
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Bold design
  • Spacious, classy interior
  • Surprisingly easy to drive in town
  • The full-hybrid system is slow to respond
  • Unsettled ride on UK roads
  • Fiddly to deactivate safety systems
Find your Hyundai Santa Fe
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£510 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Is the Hyundai Santa Fe a good car?

The latest Hyundai Santa Fe makes practicality look cool, with its bold design sure to make you the talk of the office car park or school drop-off. The interior feels suitably premium and spacious, plus every model comes jam-packed with equipment. 

However, the big, boldly-styled seven-seat SUV is let down by an unsettled ride on UK roads, while the standard full-hybrid powertrain requires a gentle approach at all times. Considering the plug-in hybrid version doesn’t cost much more to buy and offers a 38-mile pure-electric range, it may be the version to go for.

Key specs 
Fuel typeFull-hybrid and plug-in hybrid
Body styleSix or seven-seat large SUV
Powertrain1.6, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 1.49kWh battery, front-wheel drive
1.6, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 1.49kWh battery, four-wheel drive
1.6, 4cyl, turbocharged petrol plus 1x e-motor and 13.8kWh battery, four-wheel drive
SafetyNot yet NCAP tested
WarrantyUp to 5-years/unlimited miles

How much does the Hyundai Santa Fe cost?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, or so they say. Hopefully, Land Rover sees it that way, because we reckon the Land Rover Defender, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover almost certainly served as inspiration for the designers of the all-new, boldly-styled Hyundai Santa Fe.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s not a complaint. In fact, we think borrowing cues from some of the most desirable SUVs around is a pretty smart move on Hyundai’s part, especially when your car costs half or even a third of the price. 

Prices for the Hyundai Santa Fe start from £46,775. It comes with a full-hybrid powertrain as standard, but there’s also a plug-in hybrid version that offers four-wheel drive and a pure-electric range of 38 miles priced from £51,885. Both models use a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and a single electric motor. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The Santa Fe is available in three trim levels: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy. Even entry-level models come with dual 12.3-inch displays, a powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, electrically adjustable heated front seats and a suite of driver assistance tech.

Upgrading to Ultimate costs £3,500, and in return, the Santa Fe gets a Bose premium sound system, a glass sunroof, head-up display, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, plus dual charging pads. Plus, it unlocks the option of ‘Pecan Brown’ or ‘Supersonic Grey’ interior themes.

Range-topping Calligraphy cars start from nearly £53,000, and feature Nappa Leather upholstery. There are ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats, black exterior trim, and a UV-C sterilisation tray – yes, really – that can sanitise small items like phones and keys. 

Hyundai Santa Fe - rear tracking19

Hyundai Santa Fe alternatives

There are several large, seven-seat SUVs that the Hyundai Santa Fe competes against, including its sister car, the recently-facelifted Kia Sorento, which can be had with the same hybrid and plug-in systems, and even a diesel engine that allows for a lower starting price. Other rivals include the Skoda Kodiaq – our reigning Large SUV of the Year – and the latest Peugeot 5008, which is available in pure-electric form as the Peugeot E-5008.

Engines, performance & drive

We were disappointed by the driving experience in the Hyundai Santa Fe, because the ride was constantly fidgeting, and there’s a noticeable amount of road noise at motorway speeds. The full-hybrid powertrain’s lackadaisical attitude doesn’t help either. But at least Santa Fe is surprisingly easy to pilot around town – by large SUV standards, anyway.  Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's engines, performance and drive...

MPG, emissions & running costs

The Santa Fe in regular two-wheel drive hybrid form has an official figure of 41.5mpg, while the thirstier four-wheel drive version gets 38.7mpg. Company car drivers will be more interested in the 38-mile EV range of the plug-in hybrid version, although this is beaten by the 48-mile Peugeot 5008 PHEV, or the 75-mile Skoda Kodiaq iV. Every Santa Fe is over £40,000 when new, meaning it’ll cost more in yearly VED road tax than cheaper alternatives.  Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's MPG, emissions and running costs...

Interior, design & technology

There probably wasn’t a protractor in sight when designing the Mk5 Hyundai Santa Fe, but the square-jawed design gives it an imposing presence and makes it stand out amongst other large SUVs. The interior design is equally impressive, with good material quality and lots of technology onboard every model. However, some of the driver assistance technology can be quite distracting while driving.  Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's interior, design and technology...

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Santa Fe’s boxy shape is very on trend right now, but more importantly, it provides a huge amount of cabin space for both passengers and luggage. Every model comes with seven seats as standard, including four sets of ISOFIX mounting points for child seats. Alternatively, there’s a very generous 628 litres of boot space when the rearmost seats are folded flat. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The latest Santa Fe is too new to have been included in the latest 2024 Driver Power Customer Satisfaction survey, but we expect it to do well on account of the Hyundai brand gaining a respectable 17th place result out of 32 manufacturers. It’s also too new to have been tested by safety experts Euro NCAP. However, we anticipate a strong showing thanks to plenty of standard safety features, such as lane keep assistance, blind spot collision avoidance, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and speed limit recognition assistance. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's reliability and safety...

Frequently Asked Questions

We found that the entry-level Premium trim offers all the equipment you need, and feels just as premium inside as top-of-the-range models. Meanwhile, the plug-in hybrid Santa Fe offers more pure-electric driving capabilities and better fuel efficiency than the standard hybrid.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.6 TGDi PHEV Calligraphy 5dr 4WD Auto [6 Seats]
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £59,225

Most Economical

  • Name
    1.6 TGDi PHEV Calligraphy 5dr 4WD Auto [6 Seats]
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £59,225

Fastest

  • Name
    1.6 TGDi PHEV Calligraphy 5dr 4WD Auto [6 Seats]
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £59,225
See More Stats
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Santa Fe

Show me:
New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale with specs and prices announced
New Hyundai Santa Fe - front
News
18 Apr 2024

New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale with specs and prices announced

The big, bold seven-seater starts from £46,775, and is available with full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid power
New Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review: a tech-filled seven-seat SUV
Hyundai Santa Fe - front
Road tests
29 Nov 2023

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 review: a tech-filled seven-seat SUV

The boldly styled seven-seater Hyundai Santa Fe takes aim at premium SUVs
New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: powertrains, specifications and technology
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV - front static
News
10 Aug 2023

New 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe: powertrains, specifications and technology

Hyundai’s seven-seat SUV is back with a radical new look
Best cars for £3,000 or less
Best cars for £3,000 or less - header image
Best cars & vans
28 Feb 2023

Best cars for £3,000 or less

A tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on quality. Here are some great used cars available for £3,000 or less
Used Hyundai Santa Fe (Mk4, 2018-date) review
Used Hyundai Santa Fe Mk4 - front
Used car tests
1 Feb 2023

Used Hyundai Santa Fe (Mk4, 2018-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Hyundai Santa Fe covering the Santa Fe Mk3 that’s been on sale since 2018
Best used seven-seater cars 2022
seven seaters thumbnail
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2022

Best used seven-seater cars 2022

These MPVs and SUVs place practicality high on the agenda, offering seven seats and a lot of boot space
Audi Q5 vs Volvo XC60 vs Hyundai Santa Fe: 2021 group test review
Audi Q5 vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Volvo XC60
Car group tests
9 Oct 2021

Audi Q5 vs Volvo XC60 vs Hyundai Santa Fe: 2021 group test review

The Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and Hyundai Santa Fe all offer plug-in hybrid capability, but which does it best?
New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 review
Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid - front
Road tests
13 Apr 2021

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 review

Updates have made the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV better than ever
Hyundai Santa Fe Premium SE: long-term test review
Long-term tests
25 Oct 2019

Hyundai Santa Fe Premium SE: long-term test review

Final report: Hyundai Santa Fe is a fine family car, but surprisingly expensive
Mitsubishi Shogun Sport vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Skoda Kodiaq
mitsubishi shogun sport vs hyundai santa fe vs skoda kodiaq
Car group tests
24 Nov 2018

Mitsubishi Shogun Sport vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Skoda Kodiaq

The new Mitsubishi Shogun Sport takes on seven-seat SUV rivals in the shape of the Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq
Hyundai Santa Fe (2012-2018)
In-depth reviews
12 Sep 2018

Hyundai Santa Fe (2012-2018)

The Hyundai Santa Fe is a stylish, lavishly equipped and comfortable SUV, but it’s relatively pricey
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Hyundai Santa Fe 2018 review
Hyundai Santa Fe - front
Road tests
3 Sep 2018

New Hyundai Santa Fe 2018 review

We get behind the wheel of the new Hyundai Santa Fe on British roads for the first time
New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV prices and specs confirmed
New 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe header
News
2 Jul 2018

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV prices and specs confirmed

The new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV will be priced from £33,425, with sales set to begin in the UK in September
Used Hyundai Santa Fe (Mk3, 2012-2018) review
Used Hyundai Santa Fe - front
Used car tests
26 Dec 2017

Used Hyundai Santa Fe (Mk3, 2012-2018) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Hyundai Santa Fe covering the Santa Fe Mk3 (2012-2018)
Hyundai Santa Fe gets extreme makeover for SEMA 2017
Hyundai Santa Fe Rockstar
News
4 Oct 2017

Hyundai Santa Fe gets extreme makeover for SEMA 2017

Rockstar Moab Extreme Concept adds nitrous oxide, chunky tyres and camouflage paint to Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance celebrates Antarctic crossing
News
20 Apr 2017

Hyundai Santa Fe Endurance celebrates Antarctic crossing

New special edition Santa Fe SUV will be limited to 500 units and is a road-going tribute to two Trans-Antarctic expeditions
Mitsubishi Outlander vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Kia Sorento
Mitsubishi Outlander vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Kia Sorento - header
Car group tests
11 Apr 2017

Mitsubishi Outlander vs Hyundai Santa Fe vs Kia Sorento

We see if the updated diesel Mitsubishi Outlander is a better all-rounder than the Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento
Hyundai Santa Fe - best 4x4s and SUVs
Hyundai Santa Fe 4x4 2013
Car group tests
19 Jan 2017

Hyundai Santa Fe - best 4x4s and SUVs

Like its Kia Sorento sibling, the Hyundai Santa Fe is practical and comfortable
Hardcore Hyundai Santa Fe blasts into 2016 SEMA show
Hyundai SEMA Santa Fe
News
6 Oct 2016

Hardcore Hyundai Santa Fe blasts into 2016 SEMA show

Hyundai teams with Rockstar Performance Garage to showcase trails-ready Santa Fe SUV at SEMA trade show
Hyundai Santa Fe celebrates Team Wiggins partnership
Hyundai Santa Fe Wiggins Edition - front blue
News
28 Jun 2016

Hyundai Santa Fe celebrates Team Wiggins partnership

Special edition Hyundai Sante Fe SUV marks partnership with Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins and his cycling team
Land Rover Discovery Sport vs BMW X3 & Hyundai Santa Fe
Car group tests
9 Mar 2015

Land Rover Discovery Sport vs BMW X3 & Hyundai Santa Fe

New Freelander-replacing Discovery Sport takes on BMW and Hyundai
Nissan X-Trail vs Hyundai Santa Fe
Nissan X-Trail vs Hyundai Santa Fe
Car group tests
20 Aug 2014

Nissan X-Trail vs Hyundai Santa Fe

Nissan has transformed its pioneering X-Trail crossover from rugged workhorse into classy family 4x4. Can it beat its Hyundai rival?
Hyundai Santa Fe vs rivals
Car group tests
17 Oct 2012

Hyundai Santa Fe vs rivals

Can the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe beat its rivals from Volvo and Chevrolet?
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content