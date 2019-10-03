Hyundai Santa Fe review

The Santa Fe is available in three trim levels: Premium, Ultimate and Calligraphy. Even entry-level models come with dual 12.3-inch displays, a powered tailgate, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless smartphone charging pad, keyless entry, electrically adjustable heated front seats and a suite of driver assistance tech.

Upgrading to Ultimate costs £3,500, and in return, the Santa Fe gets a Bose premium sound system, a glass sunroof, head-up display, heated rear seats and ventilated front seats, plus dual charging pads. Plus, it unlocks the option of ‘Pecan Brown’ or ‘Supersonic Grey’ interior themes.

Range-topping Calligraphy cars start from nearly £53,000, and feature Nappa Leather upholstery. There are ‘Premium Relaxation’ front seats, black exterior trim, and a UV-C sterilisation tray – yes, really – that can sanitise small items like phones and keys.

Hyundai Santa Fe alternatives

There are several large, seven-seat SUVs that the Hyundai Santa Fe competes against, including its sister car, the recently-facelifted Kia Sorento, which can be had with the same hybrid and plug-in systems, and even a diesel engine that allows for a lower starting price. Other rivals include the Skoda Kodiaq – our reigning Large SUV of the Year – and the latest Peugeot 5008, which is available in pure-electric form as the Peugeot E-5008.

Engines, performance & drive

We were disappointed by the driving experience in the Hyundai Santa Fe, because the ride was constantly fidgeting, and there’s a noticeable amount of road noise at motorway speeds. The full-hybrid powertrain’s lackadaisical attitude doesn’t help either. But at least Santa Fe is surprisingly easy to pilot around town – by large SUV standards, anyway. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's engines, performance and drive...

MPG, emissions & running costs

The Santa Fe in regular two-wheel drive hybrid form has an official figure of 41.5mpg, while the thirstier four-wheel drive version gets 38.7mpg. Company car drivers will be more interested in the 38-mile EV range of the plug-in hybrid version, although this is beaten by the 48-mile Peugeot 5008 PHEV, or the 75-mile Skoda Kodiaq iV. Every Santa Fe is over £40,000 when new, meaning it’ll cost more in yearly VED road tax than cheaper alternatives. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's MPG, emissions and running costs...

Interior, design & technology

There probably wasn’t a protractor in sight when designing the Mk5 Hyundai Santa Fe, but the square-jawed design gives it an imposing presence and makes it stand out amongst other large SUVs. The interior design is equally impressive, with good material quality and lots of technology onboard every model. However, some of the driver assistance technology can be quite distracting while driving. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's interior, design and technology...

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Santa Fe’s boxy shape is very on trend right now, but more importantly, it provides a huge amount of cabin space for both passengers and luggage. Every model comes with seven seats as standard, including four sets of ISOFIX mounting points for child seats. Alternatively, there’s a very generous 628 litres of boot space when the rearmost seats are folded flat. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The latest Santa Fe is too new to have been included in the latest 2024 Driver Power Customer Satisfaction survey, but we expect it to do well on account of the Hyundai brand gaining a respectable 17th place result out of 32 manufacturers. It’s also too new to have been tested by safety experts Euro NCAP. However, we anticipate a strong showing thanks to plenty of standard safety features, such as lane keep assistance, blind spot collision avoidance, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and speed limit recognition assistance. Read more about the Hyundai Santa Fe's reliability and safety...