Best car manufacturers 2024

We’ve already published our list of the best cars to own from the 2024 Driver Power customer-satisfaction survey. Now the UK’s major brands take their turn in the spotlight, as we crunch the numbers to rank the UK’s best car manufacturers. The best car brands are those that provide the greatest level of satisfaction to their owners, and they’re ranked based on the thousands of responses to the 2024 Driver Power poll.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The format is similar to the Driver Power new-car survey, but instead of comparing and ranking responses for individual models, we collate data for a range of vehicles from respective brands to give a picture of the overall satisfaction level each car manufacturer provides.

As with the new-model poll, responses are generated across 10 Driver Power categories, with each score made up from a variety of responses to detailed questions about vehicle or ownership attributes that are relevant within that section. The category responses themselves are then weighted to generate the overall scores, and the final satisfaction ranking. So which manufacturer takes Driver Power gold in this Olympic year?

Top 10 car manufacturers 2024

Read on to find out the top ten best car manufacturers in 2024, while further below you can view the full table of all 32 brands in this year’s survey...

10. Land Rover - 87.63%

If it weren’t for reliability, running costs and overall value, where it’s in last (or nearly last) place for every attribute, Land Rover would be all-but unstoppable. Customers love the exterior (first) and interior design (fourth), fit and finish (exterior seventh/interior sixth), ride and handling (third), drivetrains (fourth), and practicality and boot space (sixth). But with 40.6 per cent of owners surveyed reporting faults, plus 29th place for economy and servicing, and 31st for insurance, it’s unsurprising that owners rank value for money in last position.