Best car manufacturers 2024
Drivers share real-world verdicts on the car manufacturers that they’re living with
We’ve already published our list of the best cars to own from the 2024 Driver Power customer-satisfaction survey. Now the UK’s major brands take their turn in the spotlight, as we crunch the numbers to rank the UK’s best car manufacturers. The best car brands are those that provide the greatest level of satisfaction to their owners, and they’re ranked based on the thousands of responses to the 2024 Driver Power poll.
The format is similar to the Driver Power new-car survey, but instead of comparing and ranking responses for individual models, we collate data for a range of vehicles from respective brands to give a picture of the overall satisfaction level each car manufacturer provides.
As with the new-model poll, responses are generated across 10 Driver Power categories, with each score made up from a variety of responses to detailed questions about vehicle or ownership attributes that are relevant within that section. The category responses themselves are then weighted to generate the overall scores, and the final satisfaction ranking. So which manufacturer takes Driver Power gold in this Olympic year?
Top 10 car manufacturers 2024
Read on to find out the top ten best car manufacturers in 2024, while further below you can view the full table of all 32 brands in this year’s survey...
10. Land Rover - 87.63%
If it weren’t for reliability, running costs and overall value, where it’s in last (or nearly last) place for every attribute, Land Rover would be all-but unstoppable. Customers love the exterior (first) and interior design (fourth), fit and finish (exterior seventh/interior sixth), ride and handling (third), drivetrains (fourth), and practicality and boot space (sixth). But with 40.6 per cent of owners surveyed reporting faults, plus 29th place for economy and servicing, and 31st for insurance, it’s unsurprising that owners rank value for money in last position.
- Key points: Owners share much love, but reliability and running costs are issues
- Share of owners with faults: 40.6%
9. Jaguar - 87.72%
Jaguar shares many of the problems faced by Land Rover buyers, just not quite to the same degree; or perhaps owners are more sympathetic, given a level of reported faults that’s higher than its JLR stablemate. Either way, 18th for quality and reliability to Land Rover’s 30th, MPG and running costs at 25th vs 32nd, and value scores of 26th vs 32nd put Jag a place ahead in the table. That’s despite Land Rover acing it on exterior design and quality (2nd vs 10th), practicality (sixth vs 12th), interiors (fourth vs eighth) and powertrains (fourth vs sixth).
- Key points: Jaguar, like Land Rover, is fab but flawed, say owners
- Share of owners with faults: 43.6%
8. Toyota - 87.74%
Toyota hits plenty of high notes on its way to eighth place overall, including fourth for quality and reliability, fifth for ride and handling, and MPG and running costs. The firm is second for satisfying economy, while a series of top 10-ranked attributes accounts for strong ride and handling scores, including a seventh for driving pleasure. There are good results in the infotainment category, apart from a 27th for built-in sat-navs. Toyota also trips up a little with 27th for interior cabin storage, and 24th in the practicality and boot-space section.
- Key points: Toyotas were always reliable, and are now great to drive
- Share of owners with faults: 18.1%
7. Mazda - 88.01%
Second place for infotainment helps Mazda, with owners loving the user-friendliness of controls (first), smartphone connectivity (second) and the balance between touchscreen and physical controls (third). The brand is eighth for safety features and overall value, ninth for exterior design and finish, and 10th for quality and reliability. There are also top-10 places for all attributes in the safety-features category, and for interior style and finishes, front-seat comfort, and cabin storage. Acceleration (29th) and all-round visibility (26th) are the only negatives.
- Key points: Solid all-round performances and great infotainment
- Share of owners with faults: 25.0%
6. Peugeot - 88.03%
Consistency is what clinches sixth spot overall for Peugeot, and it’s a brand that performs strongly across all categories, with no major slip-ups. Its worst showing is for infotainment, where it can’t break into the top 10 for any attributes, and where user-friendliness is in 22nd place, with similar scores for phone connectivity and the balance between touchscreen and manual controls. MPG and running costs are seventh, along with powertrains, while ride and handling are eighth. Peugeot is 12th in the interior category, but value for money trails a little in 14th.
- Key points: Strong category scores across the board
- Share of owners with faults: 20.8%
5. Citroen - 88.22%
Citroen’s second place for running costs, including a fourth for MPG and two second spots for servicing and insurance, give the brand its best category score. As with Peugeot, there’s impressive consistency across the rest of the categories too, with owners rating value fifth. The brand’s worst area is a still-decent 14th for exterior style and finish. Many section attributes are ranked in the top 10, with driving pleasure (16th) and road handling (20th) the outliers. Front-seat comfort (sixth) and luggage capacity (fourth) are the highlights.
- Key points: Running costs are super-satisfying, say owners
- Share of owners with faults: 15.1%
4. Porsche - 89.16%
With one of the highest reported fault counts in the survey, Porsche must be doing something right to ensure customers rank brand satisfaction second overall in the quality and reliability category; a first place for the former and 10th for the latter attributes do the trick. The German manufacturer is second in the ride and handling category, and it excels for exterior design (second) and finish quality (first), ranking similarly for interior design and quality in this year’s survey. But owners only rate Porsche 25th for value for money.
- Key points: Superb driving and quality scores, but the brand struggles on value
- Share of owners with faults: 36.0%
3. Kia - 89.35%
With only one category score outside the top 10, Kia is well worthy of its place on the podium. It means every category is a highlight, but owners rank both value and infotainment third overall. There are fourth places in the MPG and running costs, and practicality sections, while exteriors are ranked fifth, and interiors sixth. Ride and handling, reliability, and safety features finish seventh, leaving only powertrains outside the top 10 – but only just. They rank 11th, thanks to ‘relatively’ poor ratings of 17th and 12th for gearbox smoothness and acceleration.
- Key points: Excellent ratings across the board put Kia on the podium
- Share of owners with faults: 24.3%
2. Tesla - 90.55%
Three category wins power Tesla’s surge to second place. It aces powertrains due to incredible acceleration and smoothness, MPG and running costs thanks to cheap servicing costs and home charging, and infotainment courtesy of the almost-iconic central tablet control panel. But there’s much more to Tesla, say owners, who rank their cars second most satisfying for boot space and practicality, plus safety features.
Ride and handling only make ninth spot, due to a poor 24th for ride smoothness. Otherwise owners rate their cars third for braking, sixth for steering response and second for driving pleasure. But it’s build quality that disappoints buyers the most. Exterior fit and finish is bottom of the table in 32nd, while interior quality is 24th. Most reported faults are low-impact issues, say owners, who rank the brand’s reliability in a remarkable second place.
- Key points: Turbine-like power, cheap running costs and cabin tech lead the way
- Share of owners with faults: 37.9%
1. Subaru - 90.66%
It’s remarkable to think that a brand which seemingly passes so many drivers by, can perform so impressively in a national survey that’s designed to take the temperature of owners’ engagement with their cars. Enter Subaru, with five category wins, and only two sections where it’s ranked outside the top five, to make that point emphatically.
That said, Subaru has built its reputation for rugged reliability and four-wheel-drive capability through a customer base located primarily in more rural locations. But there’s clearly something special about a brand that provides such exceptional levels of satisfaction to its target audience.
Getting any negativity out of the way first, 14th place for MPG and running costs includes a 27th for fuel economy, while servicing is eighth and insurance ninth. There’s also a 28th place for acceleration, which drags the drivetrain category score to 12th. It’s all rosy once they’re out of the way though, as Subaru notches up top-10 ratings in 34 out of the 36 individual attributes across all 10 categories; and top-five ratings in 27 of them.
As a result, scores in the infotainment and exterior categories secure fourth-place ratings, while owners rate Subaru top for interiors, practicality and boot space, ride and handling, safety features and quality and reliability, while value for money falls into second place behind only Dacia.
Add a raft of attributes with first-place ratings and put simply, in the 2024 Driver Power Brand survey, Subaru cleans up!
- Key points: Subaru excels everywhere, except fuel economy and acceleration
- Share of owners with faults: 27.9%
Best car manufacturers 2024: 1-32
|1
|Subaru
|90.66%
|2
|Tesla
|90.55%
|3
|Kia
|89.35%
|4
|Porsche
|89.16%
|5
|Citroen
|88.22%
|6
|Peugeot
|88.03%
|7
|Mazda
|88.01%
|8
|Toyota
|87.74%
|9
|Jaguar
|87.72%
|10
|Land Rover
|87.63%
|11
|Honda
|87.56%
|12
|Lexus
|87.17%
|13
|Alfa Romeo
|86.86%
|14
|BMW
|86.69%
|15
|Nissan
|86.54%
|16
|Volvo
|86.48%
|17
|Hyundai
|86.36%
|18
|Cupra
|86.28%
|19
|Suzuki
|86.26%
|20
|MINI
|86.26%
|21
|Mitsubishi
|86.09%
|22
|Dacia
|86.01%
|23
|Skoda
|86.00%
|24
|SEAT
|85.84%
|25
|Mercedes
|85.55%
|26
|Vauxhall
|85.50%
|27
|Audi
|85.43%
|28
|Renault
|85.30%
|29
|Volkswagen
|84.80%
|30
|Ford
|84.58%
|31
|Fiat
|84.13%
|32
|MG
|82.01%
Take the Driver Power survey now
Our Driver Power survey relies on owners, so why not help future buyers by contributing towards 2025's results. Take the Driver Power survey now and you'll be entered into a prize draw where you could win a £100 Amazon voucher.