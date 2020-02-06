Best new car deals 2025: all the top offers on today’s car market

Have your heart set on a brand new car and want to split up the payments into manageable chunks, but don’t know where to start? Don't worry as our experts have trawled the market for the very best new car offers available right now.

Some of these deals boast a significant amount off the car’s list price, while others offer temptingly low monthly payments and even lower interest rates on PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) finance.

The vast majority of new cars sold in the UK are on either PCP or HP (hire purchase) finance, and it’s easy to see why. Car finance – in its many forms – offers a very cost-efficient way to get a brand new car on your driveway without breaking the bank.

We’re focusing on PCP deals and discounts on list price, since this is the most popular kind of car finance plan for those buying new cars who prioritise low monthly payments. Those who prefer to lease a car rather than buy one can visit our best car leasing deals page.

There are three main areas for you to consider when looking at PCP finance deals – the deposit, monthly repayments, and optional final payment are all key to getting a great deal. If you’re not sure about what those are, read our handy PCP finance guide.

It’s also important to know the length of the finance agreement, mileage limit, any deposit contributions from the manufacturers and the APR interest rate. The flexibility of PCP car finance means you’ll be able to adjust the length and deposit size of the deals to make the monthly payments fit your own requirements. To get a personalised quote all you have to do is spec your preferred car using our Find A Car service and local dealers will be in touch with offers. It couldn’t really be easier.

Top new car deals of the week

So let’s get down to the deals themselves. You’ll find some of these offers repeated in the sections below where we bring you the best current offers on our favourite new cars but right now, this is where our experts think the best value is to be had.

Audi Q4 e-tron £10,000 deposit contribution

Audi is currently offering over £10k as a deposit contribution on its Q4 e-tron electric SUV range. There are other generous manufacturer discounts on other EVs including the Q6 e-tron. Compare Audi Q4 e-tron offers.

Peugeot 2008 with over £5,000 off RRP

Peugeot’s stylish little 2008 SUV is available with discounts of up to £5,788 off list price. The French brand is also offering a £3,250 part-exchange top-up so you’ll get that added to the part-ex value of your own car when you buy a petrol or plug-in hybrid model. Compare Peugeot 2008 offers

Genesis GV60 £5,000 deposit contribution

Hyundai’s premium brand has big plans to sell lots of cars in the UK and a £5,000 deposit contribution on the Genesis GV60 SUV won’t do that ambition any harm. The cash is being offered to buyers taking out a PCP on new versions of the upmarket, sporty crossover. Compare Genesis GV60 offers

Best small car deals

The best small cars combine low costs with an energetic driving experience that’s perfect for scooting about town. If they can offer trendy styling, user-friendly technology and a competitive amount of interior space, so much the better. There are some great deals available on our current small car favourites below. Just spec your car to get offers from dealers near you.

Best family car deals

The family car market is a broad church these days with lots of different shapes and sizes of car to consider, plus the full scope of powertrain options. The right car will depend very much on your family and their needs but the cars below are a selection of our road test team’s favourites from across the market. As usual, there are some top offers available for buyers.

Best SUV deals

UK car buyers love an SUV and so do we here at Auto Express. The Hyundai Tucson is our 2024 mid-size SUV of the year and is always a solid choice while buyers on a teacher budget can look to the Dacia Duster and the Skoda Kodiaq is hard to best if you need seven seats. There are deals on all of them below.

Small SUV deals

There was a time when you bought a conventional supermini, like a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa, when you wanted a small car but increasingly small SUVs are finding favour. They sit you a bit higher up and offer a bit more practicality than a supermini but have a similar footprint on the road so parking and manoeuvring aren’t an issue. The latest deals on our experts’ favourite small SUVs are below.

Family SUV deals

Family SUVs are built to serve at the do-it-all mode of transport for a busy family. They have to be robust and practical but a little bit of style never goes amiss and keeping costs manageable is an absolute must. These deals will help you put our top family SUVs on your driveway for less…

Electric car deals

If you’re buying a new car today, the chances are that you’ll at least have considered an electric one. EVs are the future and they make a lot of sense in the present as well. The Auto Express team has tested every EV on the market over 1,000s of miles and the models we’ve included here are the cream of the ever-expanding current crop. Car manufacturers are very keen to sell electric cars and meet government ZEV mandate targets so there are some superb EV deals on offer at the moment…

Longest range EV deals

The longest range electric cars are now officially rated as able to cover over 400 miles on a charge, so we’re reaching the point when these EVs can manage the longest one-stint journeys that most drivers will ever need to do. Of course, they could also do a week’s worth of shorter trips without having to go near a charger. The downside is that long range usually means big batteries and higher prices. To help make them more affordable , here are the best deals currently available on the longest range electric cars…



Hybrid car deals

Hybrid cars have a big, long-term role to play in the future of the UK car market. We know you’ll be able to buy them after the 2023 ban on the sale of new pure petrol cars comes into force and there are increasing numbers of motorists buying them right now as well. The vast majority of hybrids use petrol engines with electric motors to assist and boost efficiency. First let’s look at the best current deals for our favourite ‘full’ or ‘self-charging hybrids’ - cars that you don;t have to plug-in. For plug-in hybrids, scroll down further.

Plug-in hybrid car deals

The plug-in hybrid is the closest thing to a middle ground between petrol power and a full EV. They work very well if you mainly do short trips that can be covered in pure-electric mode as you’ll hardly use any petrol but if you find yourself doing lots of miles with the battery empty, efficiency can really suffer. Plug-in hybrid tech makes most sense in larger cars and today’s best models can do 60 miles or more on a charge before the engine has to kick-in. These are the best deals on our top picks.

Executive car deals

The executive and compact executive car classes used to be very clearly defined but, as with so many other areas of the modern car market, boundaries have blurred. Where once you had large or small takes on the familiar German four-door saloon formula, now you have SUVs, four-door coupes and numerous new premium brands muddying the waters. For us, an executive car has an upmarket badge with levels of quality, luxury and technology that lift it above the mainstream. Here are the best deals on our favourite exec expresses

How to find the best car deal for you

Now let’s take a look at some top tips for working out which car to buy and how best to pay for it…

What type of car do I want?

The Zero-Emission Vehicle mandate (ZEV) was introduced in January 2024, dictating that 22 per cent of all new cars sold in the UK must be pure-electric. And while you may not be ready to ditch the diesel just yet, if you think now might be the time to make the switch, there’s likely to be some striking deals on EVs in the coming months.

Then there’s the shape and size of car you’re after. Nowadays there are niches within niches; it’s no longer as simple as small, medium or large. SUVs and crossovers are fashionable, and account for an increasing share of the market, but do you really want or need the raised ride height? That’s before you consider the higher running costs associated with bigger vehicles or 4x4s.

Choosing a car with strong residuals could also stand you in good stead if you plan to switch your car after two or three years – even if you’re locked into a finance deal. A punchy guaranteed future value can lower your monthly payments, meaning you end up spending less in the long run.

How does PCP finance work?

More than 90 per cent of the new cars sold in the UK are purchased using some kind of finance, so while list prices are often referred to, monthly figures and deposits are arguably more relevant. Most car makers have their own version of a Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) and they all work in the same way.

PCPs are best thought of in three parts: the deposit, the monthly repayments, and the optional final payment. The deposit is the cash you’ll put down up front. This can either be a straightforward lump sum, the value of your part-exchange, a deposit contribution from the manufacturer, or a combination of all three.

The size of the deposit will affect the size of your monthly repayments. These are typically made over a 24, 36 or 48-month period, but can be scaled up or down to suit your circumstances. The final part is the optional final payment, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘balloon payment’. Your deposit and monthly payments only go part of the way to paying off the car; in fact, they’re actually paying off its depreciation over the time you’ll have it. To own the car you’ll need to pay the full amount off, but not every buyer does.

Many drivers use the car’s ‘equity’ as the deposit on their next one. This ‘equity’ is made up of overpayments you may have made, since makers often overestimate how much a new car will depreciate to play it safe. This quirk of PCPs means you might not necessarily have to find a big deposit each time you take out a new deal.

If you don’t want to own the car outright or roll any ‘equity’ into a new deal, your third option is to hand the car back with no additional payments, and walk away.

Other ways to finance a car

Few buyers have the means or motivation to spend tens of thousands of pounds in one go. So while PCP deals are the most popular finance option, retailers also have an alternative, called Personal Contract Hire (PCH).

Personal Contract Hire

Also known as personal leasing, PCH deals require less capital up front. After an ‘initial rental’ or up-front payment, you make a series of regular payments until the agreement ends, after which you hand back the car and walk away.

While there’s no large deposit, unlike a PCP, which offers a reasonable degree of flexibility, a PCH will tie you in for the duration, with no option of handing the car back early without a financial penalty.

Hire purchase

Fewer people choose Hire Purchase these days, but it’s still possible to take out an old-fashioned HP agreement on a new car.

Put down a deposit then make monthly repayments that, unlike with a PCH or PCP deal, pay off the value of the car. At the end of the term you own the car outright.

HP agreements are secured against the vehicle, so tend to offer more attractive interest rates than those offered with unsecured bank loans, for example.

Cash, cards & loans

The days of cash being king are long gone in the new-car market and you may find the deals offered via this purchase method are less attractive than those available were you to take out a PCH or PCP deal.

Credit cards offer a level of consumer protection but have heavy interest rates. A bank loan with an attractive interest rate is another route. You’ll pay cash for the car, so dealer discounts are harder to come by.

Should I buy my car from a dealer or online?

It’s no longer necessary to set aside a weekend to make your way around 10 different dealers, test driving cars and negotiating the perfect price. Online brokers are growing in popularity, and without the overheads associated with sky-high showroom rents and huge workforces across multiple sites, they can often undercut the salesman on the franchised forecourt.

What’s more, buying from a broker doesn’t exclude you from the usual warranty cover and aftersales service – and many will offer manufacturer-backed maintenance plans.

But car makers are increasingly aware that customers are shunning dealers in favour of a simpler, less confrontational buying experience. It’s for this reason that many are moving (or have already moved) to an agency model, whereby they cut out the middleman and sell direct to the consumer. In doing so, the price you see is the price you pay; there’s no negotiation, and no high-pressure sales environment. For many customers, this will make buying a car much simpler.

Choosing the right car for you

The cars listed above are our considered recommendations, but they won’t suit everyone. You should spend time ensuring that the model you choose has the space, style, economy, and performance you need.

Once you’ve drawn up your shortlist, call round dealers to book test drives, and put the car to good use. Make sure you, and anyone else who will be driving it, is satisfied and can find a suitable driving position behind the wheel.

Take the kids along to ensure they can get comfortable, too, and that it’s easy to get child seats in and out. And if you have hobbies with specific requirements, make sure the car is up to the job.

