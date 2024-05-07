MINI Cooper review

Our opinion on the MINI Cooper

The combustion-engined MINI Cooper follows a template that has served the company well for many years, by offering a compact car with sporty handling in a premium package with plenty of tech. There’s nothing quite like it on the road, with the sharp chassis delivering an entertaining drive, whichever model you choose, and a cabin layout that combines modern connectivity with retro looks that are starting to only offer a cursory reference to the classic Mini. The car’s firm ride won’t be to all tastes, while practicality is still a bugbear, even in the five-door version, but the MINI Cooper delivers plenty of charm if it suits your lifestyle.

About the MINI Cooper

For nearly 25 years, the MINI hatchback has offered premium quality in a compact package, but for 2024 it was all-change in the line-up. For this generation, there are two distinct models, both called MINI Cooper (rather than MINI hatch), but one has a dedicated all-electric platform, while the other uses an evolution of the previous generation’s combustion-engined layout. They are known internally by the model codes J01 (electric) and F65 and F66 (five and three-door combustion engined versions), while the F67 is the latest MINI Cooper Convertible.

We’re focusing on the three and five-door combustion-engined models in this review. We also have separate dedicated reviews if you want to read up on the MINI Cooper Electric or MINI Cooper Convertible.