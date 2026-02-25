Best small luxury cars to buy now 2026
Small cars don’t have to feel cheap and look uninspiring, here are the best high-class, head-turning runabouts on sale…
To get luxury in the automotive world you don’t necessarily need something huge and expensive – plenty of cars now condense what were once luxury-car characteristics into a much smaller and more affordable package. Improvements in quality and technology mean even small cars can be refined, comfortable, packed with kit and confidence-inspiring to drive.
The advent of electric power has certainly brought luxury-car refinement to smaller vehicles; there’s conceptually not much separating the electric motor in a MINI Cooper E from the one in a Rolls-Royce Spectre, which wasn’t the case when one brand used to fit four-cylinder engines and the other eights and twelves. Likewise, infotainment systems and driving assistance features, once the preserve of much more expensive cars, can now be found in basically everything.
Top 10 best small luxury cars
Below we’ve selected the ten best small luxury cars you can currently buy, each with a premium feel, some with quite startling performance, and all feeling a little more special than their immediate rivals. The most affordable options start at under £30,000, and a mix of hybrid and electric power in most keeps running costs low too; you don’t need an S-Class budget to enjoy the more luxurious side of driving.
|Rank
|Car
|Prices from
|Buy
|1
|MINI Cooper
|£25,465
|Latest deals
|2
|Volvo EX30
|£33,060
|Latest deals
|3
|Lexus LBX
|£29,995
|Latest deals
|4
|Smart #1
|£32,960
|Latest deals
|5
|DS 3
|£32,910
|Latest deals
|6
|Peugeot 208
|£19,745
|Latest deals
|7
|Lexus UX
|£38,095
|Latest deals
|8
|Mercedes A-Class
|£31,850
|Latest deals
|8
|Peugeot 2008
|£25,990
|Latest deals
|10
|Audi A1
|£24,845
|Latest deals
Keep reading to find out about the very best small luxury cars on sale in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in our table above to jump directly to a specific model..
1. MINI Cooper
The latest Cooper remains one of the most premium-feeling small cars, and is also one of the best to drive.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £25,465
The MINI Cooper is actually two cars these days: a petrol-powered model based on the previous generation, and an electric car that looks very similar but sits on an all-new platform. Both tick all the boxes for a premium supermini though, from strong brand image, to distinctive styling, a novel and plushly-trimmed interior, to a driving experience that feels a cut above most rivals. And given MINI customers haven’t seemed to mind for quarter of a century now that they pay a little more or that the rear seat space is pretty pokey, they probably won’t mind that the latest car has the same tradeoffs.
We’ll even forgive MINI its slightly twee assertion that the Cooper has a “go-kart feel”, because it’s definitely among the most agile small cars in its class; the steering is particularly responsive, and it’s a fun car to chuck through roundabouts and down country roads, bouncy ride aside. Even the near-1.7-tonne electric model (seriously guys, how?) shrugs off its weight admirably. Performance is nippy in all variants and in electric Cooper SE form, a 250-mile range is competitive with the Renault 5. For style though, it’s hard to beat the MINI’s cabin, with its dinnerplate-sized OLED screen (better to look at than to use) and fabric-trimmed dashboard
2. Volvo EX30
All Volvo’s qualities condensed into a small crossover, with surprisingly potent performance.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £33,060
The smallest Volvo is one of our favourite little luxury cars. The Volvo EX30’s appeal starts with its crisp, well-proportioned styling, and continues with surprisingly potent performance. As another product of the Geely group, its punchy Smart #1-matching 268bhp entry-level motor is no surprise, but the Volvo uses it to greater effect with a rapid 5.7-second 0-62mph time, and performance only climbs from there – the Twin Motor Performance puts 422bhp to the floor, and its 3.6-second 0-62mph time was supercar-quick not so long ago.
Not that the EX30 handles like a supercar – none feel especially sporty to drive, and you do need to be careful with your right foot if you want to give passengers a smooth experience. But the ride is good despite large alloy wheels, and the EX30’s one-pedal driving mode is effective too.
The cabin’s comfy seats are welcome and the stripped-back design is attractive, but having to use the touchscreen for so many functions doesn’t feel so luxurious – in fact, it’s downright frustrating sometimes. Range is a match for rivals though, with up to 296 miles in the Single Motor Extended Range version, and brisk 153kW charging
3. Lexus LBX
Luxury alternative to the Yaris Cross is just as frugal, but quality is beyond that of most other small cars.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £29,995
Based on the Toyota Yaris Cross, the LBX is the smallest car that Lexus makes – and indeed, the smallest car Lexus has ever made. At 4.2 metres long, it undercuts the old CT200h hatchback by around 15cm. Like other Lexus relatives to their Toyota counterparts, the LBX isn’t cheap, starting at just shy of £30k, but if you don’t mind spending the extra, it’s hard not to feel like it’s worth the outlay, it comes across as a true miniaturised luxury car.
The interior for instance feels upmarket (though entry level Urban spec isn’t quite as nicely trimmed), it’s well-built, and it’s comfortable too, albeit with an emphasis on those up front – rear seat space and boot volume are both tight.
The 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid setup makes a little more power than in the Toyota, at 136bhp (sadly, the Morizo version offered in Japan, with 300bhp GR Yaris power, isn’t sold here), but it remains incredibly frugal, with official economy of up to 62.7mpg, a figure you can easily match on the road. It’s not especially exciting to drive, but for that luxury feel in a compact, city-friendly platform, the LBX hits the mark
4. Smart #1
Smart’s small crossover has clear Mercedes influence in its design and strong performance too.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £32,960
A luxury car? A small one, at that? While not supermini-sized the Smart #1’s chunky SUV proportions actually accentuate its size; it’s actually a little shorter than a Volkswagen Golf, so not as big as it looks in pictures. And you don’t need to spend long inside to understand the luxury angle either, as this joint project between Mercedes-Benz and Geely is definitely closer in look and feel to the products of the former, one or two cheaper-feeling plastics aside. It looks and feels smart (no pun intended) inside and out, and largely unrecognisable from the tiny two-seaters of the past, for better or worse.
The #1 has the performance to back things up too, with even basic Pro models getting 268bhp to the rear wheels and dispatching 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds. It becomes a little too much for the car’s handling abilities at times, the floaty handling not quite keeping up with the speeds the Smart is able to achieve. The ride quality doesn’t quite hit the luxury mark either, while range – 193 to 273 miles depending on variant – is starting to look a little mean in 2026. But at least it’s relaxing on the motorway, and the cabin is versatile
5. DS 3
The smallest DS is getting on a bit, but can still hack it for style, inside and out.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £32,910
If exclusivity is a prerequisite for luxury then you’re in luck with the DS 3. That’s a kind way of saying it’s not a huge seller, so you’re less likely to see one coming the other way than some of the other cars here. Our own three-star review illustrates one of the problems: there are other cars out there that better meet the needs of buyers, and as it was launched in 2018, then badged DS 3 Crossback, the DS 3 is also getting on a bit by class standards. But that isn’t to say it’s without merit.
For a start, its relative unfamiliarity means the DS 3’s styling still looks striking. DS Automobiles has definitely made an effort to do something different, from the neat kick in the bodywork at the B-pillar, to the diamond motif in the light units. Those diamonds continue inside to a cabin that’s equally striking, and trimmed in rich materials that really let the DS 3 punch above its weight in terms of perceived quality – if not ergonomics, as some buttons are difficult to interpret at a glance. Hybrid and electric powertrains give DS 3 buyers options too; under the skin, it’s largely the same as a Peugeot 2008
6. Peugeot 208
The latest 208 is up there with MINIs and VWs for premium feel, and has a usefully broad range.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £19,745
You don’t tend to think of Peugeot as being a premium brand, but the 208 supermini does a pretty good impression of being a premium product. The brand has made enormous strides in perceived quality over the last decade or so and the 208’s cabin quality and materials are easily up there with the likes of MINI or Volkswagen. Of course, the “i-Cockpit” layout with its high-set dials and low, small steering wheel still don’t suit everyone, but given the number of 208s on the road, buyers seem to be happy enough.
The cabin can’t quite match a Renault Clio for space but it’s easier to fit people in the rear seats than some superminis, and non-EV models narrowly beat the VW Polo on luggage volume. It’s a sharp-looker outside too, and the choice of petrol, mild hybrid and fully electric powertrains is useful; swift acceleration is a given, and the E-208’s 253-mile maximum is par for the class, similar to a Renault 5 E-Tech or MINI Cooper SE. The 208’s driving characteristics are a long way from the brand’s hugely entertaining GTIs of old, but it’s comfortable, and if you do need more fun, then there’s a 276bhp E-208 GTI on the way later in 2026
7. Lexus UX
The fine-driving UX shares its efficient hybrid setup with the Toyota C-HR, with added Lexus luxury.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £38,095
The UX isn’t the smallest Lexus you can buy - that falls to the LBX elsewhere in this list – but as effectively a luxury alternative to the Toyota C-HR it’s no giant either. Lexus’s luxury credentials are absolutely without question, too: not only will you struggle to find a better-built small family crossover, or one whose materials are such high quality, but the brand’s cars have a reputation for longevity too. Relatively low sales in the UK mean Lexus cars don’t always appear in the Driver Power survey, but the brand itself tends to score well.
As Lexus is the premium brand you’ll end up paying more for a UX than the equivalent Toyota but the tradeoff is distinctive styling, that finely-trimmed interior (whose infotainment system is now competitive, if not class-leading) and good real-world efficiency from the hybrid models – figures in the low-50mpg range are achievable. There’s also an EV with a 279-mile range, though this isn’t quite as competitive as some.
The UX drives well though – it’s more engaging than most Lexus crossovers, with direct and well-weighted steering, while the hybrid’s blending of petrol and EV power is seamless; you can tell Lexus has plenty of experience with hybrid models
8. Mercedes A-Class
The A-Class is a hit with buyers; not surprising for a Golf-class car with a three-pointed star.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £31,850
Mercedes is having a bit of a will-it-won’t-it moment with the A-Class; after intending to cancel the model and focus on more upmarket vehicles, it’s since pulled a quick handbrake turn and decided to keep making the Golf-sized hatch until 2028, alongside the all-new hybrid and electric CLA. Buyers should be happy with this stay of execution: the A-Class is still selling strongly across Europe, just as it has been doing since its 2018 launch.
The popularity of the A-Class is unsurprising. It’s the most affordable Merc, after all. But it’s ageing gracefully too. The styling still looks good, and while interior quality isn’t quite up to scratch, the cabin design still has appeal with its jet-like vents and extensive mood lighting at night. Though what once felt like a fairly novel setup, with its wide display screen, has since been adopted by nearly every car on the market, diminishing its impact somewhat. The A-Class isn’t a huge entertainer on the road but it still handles well, refinement is very good, and efficient engines and low drag mean fuel consumption is excellent; the A250e plug-in hybrid keeps tax costs low too
9. Peugeot 2008
The 2008 sells well across Europe for its mix of style, economy and a striking cabin design.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £25,990
Like the 208 hatch, the Peugeot 2008 punches above its weight in the small crossover class for quality and visual flair; for wow factor when you open the driver’s door, only the related DS 3 can really top it in this class. Despite the polarising i-Cockpit layout, the Peugeot’s ergonomics make it easier to use than its cousin day to day while still feeling like a quality item. The look and feel of the materials is impressive and it feels solidly-constructed too, though like others on this platform (relatives include the Alfa Romeo Junior and Jeep Avenger), it’s not the most spacious in the back.
Also like the 208, the 2008 offers petrol, hybrid or electric power, and for the EV, the maximum 248-mile range is only five miles behind the smaller hatch, despite the 2008’s bluff front end having to push more air out of the way. Ride and handling should suit most drivers (neither is perfect, but both are more than acceptable), the small steering wheel and light steering make it a doddle to navigate around town, and both the petrol and EV options have some pep off the line
10. Audi A1
The A1’s getting old but there are no grey hairs just yet; it still drives well, and the interior is great.
|
Pros
|
|
Cons
|
- Prices from £24,845
The Audi A1 isn’t long for this world, with production ending in early 2026. Like several other cars here it’s been a fairly longstanding model – this second-generation A1 has been around since 2018. It’s set to be replaced by a compact EV, but the A1 itself is still well worth a look. This is a small car from a true premium brand rather than a car dressed up with premium affectations, and it has the kind of perceived quality that makes you feel like you’re driving a larger car.
If nothing else, the smart exterior styling and subdued but well laid-out cabin design both have an air of quiet confidence – no gimmicks here, just good ergonomics and tech that won’t have you pulling out your hair in frustration. The Virtual Cockpit display is clear, the touchscreen easy to understand, and most regularly-used controls still have physical knobs and buttons. The A1’s also one of the more accommodating superminis, notably in the rear seats, and the 335-litre boot is useful too. Unusually for a modern supermini there’s no hybrid or EV option but small, efficient petrol engines (one with cylinder deactivation) mean it’s still frugal, and turbocharging means performance is competitive too – well-matched to the grown-up ride and handling.
