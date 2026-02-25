To get luxury in the automotive world you don’t necessarily need something huge and expensive – plenty of cars now condense what were once luxury-car characteristics into a much smaller and more affordable package. Improvements in quality and technology mean even small cars can be refined, comfortable, packed with kit and confidence-inspiring to drive.

The advent of electric power has certainly brought luxury-car refinement to smaller vehicles; there’s conceptually not much separating the electric motor in a MINI Cooper E from the one in a Rolls-Royce Spectre, which wasn’t the case when one brand used to fit four-cylinder engines and the other eights and twelves. Likewise, infotainment systems and driving assistance features, once the preserve of much more expensive cars, can now be found in basically everything.

Top 10 best small luxury cars

Below we’ve selected the ten best small luxury cars you can currently buy, each with a premium feel, some with quite startling performance, and all feeling a little more special than their immediate rivals. The most affordable options start at under £30,000, and a mix of hybrid and electric power in most keeps running costs low too; you don’t need an S-Class budget to enjoy the more luxurious side of driving.

1. MINI Cooper

The latest Cooper remains one of the most premium-feeling small cars, and is also one of the best to drive.

Pros Agile chassis and sharp steering

Premium feeling interior

User-friendly infotainment tech Cons Stiff chassis means the ride is firm

Cramped rear space

Can be pricey with all options ticked

Prices from £25,465