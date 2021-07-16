Mercedes S-Class review

Our opinion on the Mercedes S-Class

The Mercedes S-Class is synonymous with luxury motoring, and so it remains in this new and heavily revised form that was introduced in 2026. It’s a sumptuous, elegant and serene way of moving about, especially from the privileged position in one of its back seats. But for those wanting to drive themselves, newer and more expressive forms of luxury hold more appeal, and a wider remit of talents.

About the Mercedes S-Class

The Mercedes S-Class is the standard in luxury saloons, and it has been for most of the model’s history. It’s a symbol of success, wealth and taste. But like every corner of the modern car market, customers and their buying habits are changing and as the world keeps moving at breakneck speed, large luxury saloons like the S-Class seem to be standing still.

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One look at this ‘new’ generation might have you think this is the case, as it’s largely the same car as the one launched all the way back in 2020. Yet under its familiar skin this is now a whole new entity, according to Mercedes. Time to see if that assertion is true.

Performance & driving experience On the one hand accomplished, but not entirely free of faults, the S-Class is still a largely wonderful experience

Pros Performance and refinement across all powertrains

PHEV range and calibration

Diesel powertrain still does the business Cons S500 petrol can feel a touch breathless

Ride quality isn’t quite as flawless as expected

Doesn’t do anything but cossett – rivals have a wider skillset

There are few cars with a clearer mandate than an S-Class. At its core, this car needs to be cossetting, luxurious and effortless above all else. But we’re now in an age where all cars must come with a broader remit, and if you’re a driver as opposed to someone being driven in the back seat, there are better options out there.

Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed

Mercedes offers a curated collection of engine options in the UK, and by and large they are generally excellent units that match wonderfully to the overall driving experience. At the entry-point of the range is the S 350d, a large six-cylinder diesel engine that might sound a bit old-fashioned in practice, but perfectly suits the S-Class and its demeanour.