New Brabus 930 fuses opulence and performance for 917bhp of autobahn eating limousine

History tells us that when you combine Mercedes and Brabus you typically get an extreme creation with more horsepower than sense and the latest Brabus 930 could be the craziest yet. This isn’t the first time Brabus has worked on a Mercedes S-Class. It launched the Mercedes-Maybach S 580-based Brabus 850 in 2023 but this new model is even more powerful.

Unlike the V12-powered Brabus 850 with its 838bhp output, the Brabus 930 is based on the S E Performance version of the S-Class that has a hybridised, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with 792bhp and a whopping 1,430Nm of torque. As you’d expect from the German tuning firm, Brabus has upped this to 917bhp and 1,510Nm of torque.

A new sports exhaust, air intake and engine management system help boost the powertrain’s performance with a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds - 0.1 seconds less than standard. The regular car is limited to 155mph, but that’s not the case with the Brabus - which will go all the way to 180mph.

The Brabus 930 gets a bespoke exterior design with the large ‘B’ badge sitting within a grille featuring new carbon fibre inserts. More carbon fibre can be found on the lower bumper with the reshaped intakes designed to channel more air to the brakes.

To the side there’s a set of 22-inch forged wheels from Brabus in a ‘Monoblock’ style. The ride height can sit 10mm lower than before thanks to Brabus own air suspension system. Further carbon can be found to the rear with a small lip spoiler and diffuser. The quad-tip exhaust system is made from carbon and titanium.

Aiming to match the rather imposing exterior, Brabus has redesigned the interior too. It is festooned in black “high-grade” leather with “seashell diamond” quilting on the seats, door cards, armrest and even the floor mats. The ‘77’ section of the upholstery refers to the year Brabus was founded — 1977. Yet more carbon is located on the centre console, dash and steering wheel — which gets the ‘B’ logo. The aluminium pedals also feature the same Brabus branding.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but with the Brabus 850 costing from 493,850 euros — roughly £421,000 — the even more powerful 930 could well surpass the half million pound mark.

