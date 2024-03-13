Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Brabus 930 fuses opulence and performance for 917bhp of autobahn eating limousine

Brabus has cooked up a Mercedes S-Class with 917bhp and looks to match

by: Alastair Crooks
13 Mar 2024
Brabus 930 - front10

History tells us that when you combine Mercedes and Brabus you typically get an extreme creation with more horsepower than sense and the latest Brabus 930 could be the craziest yet. This isn’t the first time Brabus has worked on a Mercedes S-Class. It launched the Mercedes-Maybach S 580-based Brabus 850 in 2023 but this new model is even more powerful. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike the V12-powered Brabus 850 with its 838bhp output, the Brabus 930 is based on the S E Performance version of the S-Class that has a hybridised, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with 792bhp and a whopping 1,430Nm of torque. As you’d expect from the German tuning firm, Brabus has upped this to 917bhp and 1,510Nm of torque

A new sports exhaust, air intake and engine management system help boost the powertrain’s performance with a 0-62mph time of 3.2 seconds - 0.1 seconds less than standard. The regular car is limited to 155mph, but that’s not the case with the Brabus - which will go all the way to 180mph. 

Brabus 930 - steering wheel10

The Brabus 930 gets a bespoke exterior design with the large ‘B’ badge sitting within a grille featuring new carbon fibre inserts. More carbon fibre can be found on the lower bumper with the reshaped intakes designed to channel more air to the brakes. 

To the side there’s a set of 22-inch forged wheels from Brabus in a ‘Monoblock’ style. The ride height can sit 10mm lower than before thanks to Brabus own air suspension system. Further carbon can be found to the rear with a small lip spoiler and diffuser. The quad-tip exhaust system is made from carbon and titanium.  

Aiming to match the rather imposing exterior, Brabus has redesigned the interior too. It is festooned in black “high-grade” leather with “seashell diamond” quilting on the seats, door cards, armrest and even the floor mats. The ‘77’ section of the upholstery refers to the year Brabus was founded — 1977. Yet more carbon is located on the centre console, dash and steering wheel — which gets the ‘B’ logo. The aluminium pedals also feature the same Brabus branding. 

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but with the Brabus 850 costing from 493,850 euros — roughly £421,000 — the even more powerful 930 could well surpass the half million pound mark. 

Travel in style! These are the best luxury cars to buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the most luxurious cars on sale today
2 Feb 2024
Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024
Best plug-in hybrids - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
25 Jan 2024
Best used luxury cars 2024
Best used luxury cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Best used luxury cars 2024

An ultra-comfortable ride and a premium driving experience can be yours with the best used luxury cars
10 Jan 2024
Best diesel cars 2024
Best diesel cars 2023 - header
Best cars & vans

Best diesel cars 2024

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are some of the best diesel cars you can buy…
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”
Opinion - Nissan dealer
Opinion

“Why would any retailer sell a new car at cost price?”

Mike Rutherford wonders if we really need ‘cars at cost’ schemes when they lack financial transparency
10 Mar 2024
M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend
M25 diversion route: March 15 2024
News

M25 closure: traffic chaos predicted with motorway to shut this weekend

Drivers are warned to steer clear of nearby routes and not to use sat-nav during the weekend M25 closure between junctions 10 and 11 starting 15 March…
11 Mar 2024
New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one
Audi A3 - front
News

New Audi A3 gets light facelift – in more ways than one

Audi’s updated premium hatchback gets a minor nip and tuck, with new, selectable lighting patterns
11 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content