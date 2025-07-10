New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
MG has revealed its rival for the Tesla Model 3, an all-new model called the IM5. Showcased for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the IM5 is a sleek all-electric saloon car which joins the new IM6 SUV as “the most innovative cars to be offered by MG”, according to the company.
Making the IM5 and the IM6 stand out from the likes of the MG4 and MGS5 EV, is the naming strategy. The ‘IM’ part of the name comes from IM Motors, which is a premium electric car brand owned by MG’s Chinese parent company, SAIC Motor. Initially the IM brand was going to launch by itself here in the UK, but now its cars will be pitched as higher-end MG models.
The IM5 will already be familiar to Australians, because it’s been on sale in their country since the start of the summer under the far less catchy banner of ‘IM Presented by MG Motor’. Just as in other markets, the IM5 and IM6 for the UK share very similar design language: a low front end to promote aerodynamic efficiency, smooth surfacing along the body, and a thin rear lightbar at the back.
There will be three variants of the IM5: Standard, Long Range and Performance. The IM5 Standard comes in at £39,450, undercutting the cheapest Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive by £540; the Long Range is priced from £44,995 and the range-topping Performance model comes in at £48,495.
Powering the IM5 Standard is a 75kWh battery, which in other markets is good for 407 miles of range. As you’d expect, the Long Range has the greatest range of the line-up, with a larger 100kWh battery good for a claimed 442 miles - six miles more than you get in a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Performance is less efficient, despite having a 100kWh battery, because while the others come with a single e-motor powering the rear wheels, this version comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout. Sitting on an 800V architecture, the IM5 can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 17 minutes, thanks to a maximum recharge rate of 392kW.
In other markets, the 100kWh single-motor IM5 comes with 402bhp and 500Nm of torque for a 4.6-second 0-62mph time. The dual-motor Performance combines a 498bhp rear motor with a 268bhp motor on the front axle for a combined 767bhp and an astonishing 3.2-second 0-62mph sprint time. There’s also rear-wheel steer to reduce the IM5’s turning circle to 9.9 metres.
MG has apparently worked hard on making sure the IM5 delivers an engaging drive too. David Allison, Head of Product and Planning for MG, said: “Exhilarating performance and dynamic handling, which MG will always have a passion for, comes with a digital chassis and truly potent acceleration.” We hope MG has learned something from the MG4 XPower because while the single-motor MG4 is a surprisingly rewarding EV from behind the wheel, we found the dual-motor XPower hot hatch version to be a little disappointing in comparison.
Inside the IM5 you’ll find a minimalist interior dominated by screens. There’s a 10.5-inch touchscreen located on the centre console and a huge 26.3-inch infotainment display on top of the dash. Every IM5 comes with a panoramic roof and a 20-speaker sound system supported by double-glazed windows all around.
We expect the IM5 saloon to go on sale in the UK before the end of the year, as a rival for not just the Tesla Model 3, but also the Kia EV4 and BYD Seal.
