MG has revealed its rival for the Tesla Model 3, an all-new model called the IM5. Showcased for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the IM5 is a sleek all-electric saloon car which joins the new IM6 SUV as “the most innovative cars to be offered by MG”, according to the company.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Making the IM5 and the IM6 stand out from the likes of the MG4 and MGS5 EV, is the naming strategy. The ‘IM’ part of the name comes from IM Motors, which is a premium electric car brand owned by MG’s Chinese parent company, SAIC Motor. Initially the IM brand was going to launch by itself here in the UK, but now its cars will be pitched as higher-end MG models.

The IM5 will already be familiar to Australians, because it’s been on sale in their country since the start of the summer under the far less catchy banner of ‘IM Presented by MG Motor’. Just as in other markets, the IM5 and IM6 for the UK share very similar design language: a low front end to promote aerodynamic efficiency, smooth surfacing along the body, and a thin rear lightbar at the back.

There will be three variants of the IM5: Standard, Long Range and Performance. The IM5 Standard comes in at £39,450, undercutting the cheapest Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive by £540; the Long Range is priced from £44,995 and the range-topping Performance model comes in at £48,495.