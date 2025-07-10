New MG IM6 is a £48k all-electric SUV designed to topple the Tesla Model Y
The electric MG IM6 is set to have hypercar levels of power
MG has strengthened its all-electric range of late with the MGS5 EV taking over from the old ZS EV, and now there’s a new model design to take the brand into a more premium realm - the MG IM6.
In other markets, the IM6 is sold under IM Motors (hence the name), which is a premium electric car brand owned by SAIC Motor - MG’s Chinese parent company. Instead of using that, or ‘IM Presented by MG Motor’ like in the Australian market, the IM6 will be sold as an MG here in the UK.
With the wraps coming off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next to the IM5 saloon, the IM6 SUV doesn’t look any different from the model that entered other global markets early this year. Like the IM5, the IM6 will be offered in three trim levels. First up will be the Long Range at £47,995, followed by the £50,995 Performance model and finally there’s a £52,995 Launch Edition.
With that pricing and dimensions of 4,904mm long, 1,988 wide and 1,669mm tall, the IM6 has plenty of competition with other all-electric mid-size family SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq, upcoming Kia EV5 and the recently-updated Tesla Model Y.
Unlike the IM5, which comes with a smaller 75kWh entry-level model, the IM6 gets the larger 100kWh unit as standard across the range. MG hasn’t confirmed UK specifications just yet, though we expect up to 345 miles of range along with a maximum recharge rate of 392kW to top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 17 minutes.
Single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions of the IM6 are offered in other markets with a 292bhp model providing a 6.8-second zero to 62mph time and a 402bhp alternative lowering the sprint to 5.4 seconds. The Performance version will probably come with a dual-motor layout packing up to 767bhp to allow for an incredible zero to 62mph time of 3.5 seconds.
The exterior of the IM6 represents a slightly different design tone compared to the MG4 and MGS5 EV with a smoother, more rounded look. MG says the IM6’s design is a ‘confident and luxurious statement’ and to help back that up there are flush-fitting door handles, slim LED light signatures front and rear, a curvaceous coupe-like roofline and a low front-end.
Just like the exterior, the interior looks very similar to the IM5 saloon’s. Both models come with a 26.3-inch display that covers most of the dash and a 10.5-inch touchscreen located lower down on the centre console for the car’s rudimentary functions. The IM6 should be pretty well-equipped to justify its positioning at the top of MG’s electric SUV range with autonomous parking assist, rear-wheel steer, air suspension and a panoramic roof all included.
