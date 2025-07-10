Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New MG IM6 is a £48k all-electric SUV designed to topple the Tesla Model Y

The electric MG IM6 is set to have hypercar levels of power

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Jul 2025
MG IM6 - Goodwood front7

MG has strengthened its all-electric range of late with the MGS5 EV taking over from the old ZS EV, and now there’s a new model design to take the brand into a more premium realm - the MG IM6.

In other markets, the IM6 is sold under IM Motors (hence the name), which is a premium electric car brand owned by SAIC Motor - MG’s Chinese parent company. Instead of using that, or ‘IM Presented by MG Motor’ like in the Australian market, the IM6 will be sold as an MG here in the UK. 

With the wraps coming off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next to the IM5 saloon, the IM6 SUV doesn’t look any different from the model that entered other global markets early this year. Like the IM5, the IM6 will be offered in three trim levels. First up will be the Long Range at £47,995, followed by the £50,995 Performance model and finally there’s a £52,995 Launch Edition. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With that pricing and dimensions of 4,904mm long, 1,988 wide and 1,669mm tall, the IM6 has plenty of competition with other all-electric mid-size family SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq, upcoming Kia EV5 and the recently-updated Tesla Model Y

MG IM6 - Goodwood rear7

Unlike the IM5, which comes with a smaller 75kWh entry-level model, the IM6 gets the larger 100kWh unit as standard across the range. MG hasn’t confirmed UK specifications just yet, though we expect up to 345 miles of range along with a maximum recharge rate of 392kW to top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 17 minutes.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Single-motor, rear-wheel drive versions of the IM6 are offered in other markets with a 292bhp model providing a 6.8-second zero to 62mph time and a 402bhp alternative lowering the sprint to 5.4 seconds. The Performance version will probably come with a dual-motor layout packing up to 767bhp to allow for an incredible zero to 62mph time of 3.5 seconds. 

The exterior of the IM6 represents a slightly different design tone compared to the MG4 and MGS5 EV with a smoother, more rounded look. MG says the IM6’s design is a ‘confident and luxurious statement’ and to help back that up there are flush-fitting door handles, slim LED light signatures front and rear, a curvaceous coupe-like roofline and a low front-end. 

Just like the exterior, the interior looks very similar to the IM5 saloon’s. Both models come with a 26.3-inch display that covers most of the dash and a 10.5-inch touchscreen located lower down on the centre console for the car’s rudimentary functions. The IM6 should be pretty well-equipped to justify its positioning at the top of MG’s electric SUV range with autonomous parking assist, rear-wheel steer, air suspension and a panoramic roof all included. 

Can't wait for the MG IM6? Get a great deal on a new MG ZS now, or check our latest used MG ZS prices with our Find A Car service...

Leasing deals on the MG IM6's rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £455 ppm**
Skoda Enyaq

Skoda Enyaq

New Skoda EnyaqFrom £299 ppm**
Volkswagen Id.4

Volkswagen Id.4

New Volkswagen Id.4From £325 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
New MG electric SUV all set for Goodwood Festival of Speed
MG electric SUV rival to the Tesla Model Y, which will be revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

New MG electric SUV all set for Goodwood Festival of Speed

MG plans to unveil two new EVs next month, both expected to be re-badged models from premium sister brand IM Motors
News
24 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
New MG Cyber X is a cheap Mercedes G-Class and LR Defender rival with pop-up headlights
MG Cyber X at the 2025 Shanghai motor show - front static

New MG Cyber X is a cheap Mercedes G-Class and LR Defender rival with pop-up headlights

MG is delving into new ground in China with the funky new Cyber X
News
23 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!
Skoda Octavia vRS - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Octavia vRS is the consummate all-rounder and only £255 a month!

A three-time Auto Express Family Car of the Year winner, paired with Golf GTI power, is our Deal of the Day for 6 July
News
6 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month
Peugeot 208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a sharp supermini for less than £180 a month

It may be getting on a bit, but thanks to distinctive styling you really wouldn’t know it – Peugeot’s 208 is our Deal of the Day for 7 July
News
7 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content