MG has strengthened its all-electric range of late with the MGS5 EV taking over from the old ZS EV, and now there’s a new model design to take the brand into a more premium realm - the MG IM6.

In other markets, the IM6 is sold under IM Motors (hence the name), which is a premium electric car brand owned by SAIC Motor - MG’s Chinese parent company. Instead of using that, or ‘IM Presented by MG Motor’ like in the Australian market, the IM6 will be sold as an MG here in the UK.

With the wraps coming off at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next to the IM5 saloon, the IM6 SUV doesn’t look any different from the model that entered other global markets early this year. Like the IM5, the IM6 will be offered in three trim levels. First up will be the Long Range at £47,995, followed by the £50,995 Performance model and finally there’s a £52,995 Launch Edition.

With that pricing and dimensions of 4,904mm long, 1,988 wide and 1,669mm tall, the IM6 has plenty of competition with other all-electric mid-size family SUVs like the Skoda Enyaq, upcoming Kia EV5 and the recently-updated Tesla Model Y.

Unlike the IM5, which comes with a smaller 75kWh entry-level model, the IM6 gets the larger 100kWh unit as standard across the range. MG hasn’t confirmed UK specifications just yet, though we expect up to 345 miles of range along with a maximum recharge rate of 392kW to top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 17 minutes.