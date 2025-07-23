Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Road tests

New MG IM5 review: Tesla-beating saloon is missing a spark

The new MG IM5 is a proper competitor in the rapidly-growing electric saloon sector

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Jul 2025
MG IM5 - front tracking15
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

How we review cars
Find your next car here
Compare deals from trusted partners on this car and previous models.
Compare leasing deals**
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car

Verdict

Our first experience of the new MG IM5 has left us rather impressed. The numbers are class-leading, with range and charging figures to embarrass the likes of Tesla and Hyundai. It’s a slight pity the IM5 can’t quite replicate the magic of the MG4’s driving dynamics, although the performance is pretty serious in the 100kWh versions. Refinement is a positive too. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

MG’s recent rise has been well documented and the Chinese-owned British firm has become a significant player in the electric-car market. In the past six years MG has been the second biggest-selling EV maker here in the UK for private retail customers, with only Tesla ahead – impressive stuff considering that MG is also selling petrol and hybrid cars

Even MG concedes that its rapid growth rate was always going to slow down, although it  still has a target of five per cent market share to achieve; the brand is currently at four per cent so far in 2025. To help the firm expand, it’s looked to its home market of China and in particular fellow SAIC-owned brand, IM Motors.

Standing for ‘Intelligence in Motion’, IM Motors was only founded in 2020 and since then has launched the LS7 and LS6 in China. We saw them at the Geneva Motor Show in 2024 and those two cars have now morphed into the IM6 SUV and this, the new IM5 saloon.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

2 Series Coupe

2020 BMW

2 Series Coupe

59,473 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £12,700
View 2 Series Coupe
HR-V Hybrid

2020 Honda

HR-V Hybrid

22,746 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £16,000
View HR-V Hybrid
XE

2020 Jaguar

XE

9,183 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £21,890
View XE
Santa Fe

2023 Hyundai

Santa Fe

11,792 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6L

Cash £34,975
View Santa Fe

Sitting above MG’s regular model line-up – the MGS5 EV and MG4 – the more premium IM5 is pitched as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i4, Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3. And the latter’s styling drew plenty of comparisons when the IM5 was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this summer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Pricing for the IM5 backs up those premium aspirations with the Standard Range model costing £39,450, the Long Range (which we’re testing here) coming in at £44,995 and the Performance range-topper priced at £48,495. 

The trim structure is fairly self explanatory. The IM5 Standard Range comes with a 75kWh battery and a 291bhp rear-mounted electric motor for a maximum range of 304 miles. The Long Range gets the larger 100kWh battery and a more powerful 402bhp motor on the rear axle with an outstanding range of 441 miles - five miles more than a Tesla Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive. The Performance variant gets the same 100kWh battery and a dual-motor system that bumps power to a frankly insane 741bhp, while losing some range in the process, to a 357-mile maximum.

Can't wait for the new MG IM5 to hit UK showrooms? Configure your perfect MG4 through our Find a Car service now. Alternatively, check out our top prices on used MG4 models...

MG IM5 - rear tracking

While the IM5’s dimensions are actually closer to a BMW i5’s than those aforementioned rivals’, it’s incredibly efficient. Having a huge 100kWh battery helps massively towards the IM5’s overall range, but the car’s drag coefficient is only 0.226Cd and it sits on an EV-dedicated platform. We weren’t quite able to mirror the claimed 4.5 miles per kWh on the more sedate part of our driving route, but we did manage 4.1 miles per kWh - which translates to a still fantastic 410-mile range. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The platform that underpins the IM5 is the same as the MG IM6’s, and the IM5 Standard Range with its 75kWh lithium iron phosphate battery has a 400V architecture; a maximum recharge rate of 152kW will see a 10 to 80 per cent top-up take 26 minutes. Despite the battery’s bigger capacity, models with the 100kWh NMC (nickel, magnesium cobalt) pack get an 800V base, which allows the same recharge to take just 17 minutes with a maximum 396kW charging speed. 

Unlike the IM6, which gets adaptive air suspension in its range-topping Launch Edition trim, the IM5 saloon is fitted with passive springs and dampers whatever specification you choose - although we were told the suspension is tweaked in line with the changes in weight and power between the single-motor, rear-wheel-drive models and the dual-motor variant. Beyond this, the IM5 and IM6 were subject to further chassis development at Longbridge in the West Midlands to make them more suited to the driving styles of UK customers than the Chinese market. 

To get the full picture, we tried both the single-motor and dual-motor IM5. Starting with the single-motor IM5 Long Range, the first thing we noticed after testing the IM6 was the ride. It felt no worse than the IM6’s air suspension, possibly a side effect of the IM5 weighing around 200kg less than the SUV and sitting on smaller 20-inch wheels (though the IM5 dual-motor gets 21-inch rims). The IM5 can sometimes thump into big potholes, although at high speeds the damping felt very well set up, erring just on the right side of comfortable without being too floaty. Low-speed comfort is decent too, with speed bumps smothered successfully. Even when we jumped into the dual-motor car with its larger wheels, we couldn’t sense much of a change in the ride quality. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The IM5 is a quick car in any trim and most buyers will be perfectly happy with the performance in the single-motor version. The 75kWh-battery model’s sub-seven-second 0-62mph time is nothing to be sniffed at, although our car’s 402bhp motor enabled some properly quick progress, with enough power to sometimes break traction at the rear even with the electronic stability control turned on. There’s a little bit of squatting as the single-motor version puts its power down, however it feels pretty natural in the IM5, with a steady build-up of torque rather than an immediate lump. If you’re heavy with your right foot, the dual-motor model can be much more frantic, as you might expect, but overall, traction is far better than in the rear-wheel-drive model. 

Auto Express senior news reporter Alastair Crooks driving the MG IM5

While we were mesmerised by the MG4’s surprisingly good driving dynamics when it was launched, the IM5’s rivals include the Tesla Model 3 and entry-level BMW i4 eDrive35, so a certain level of engagement is expected. The IM5 drives better than the IM6 for starters thanks weighing less and having a lower centre of gravity, although it’s not the electric sports car you might hope it would be - especially with up to 741bhp on tap. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

You sit lower in the IM5 than in the IM6, but the driving position is very good. Visibility to the front is excellent, too, but the view to the rear is a joke, thanks to a tiny window and miniature rear-view mirror. 

For everyday use, the steering is perfectly acceptable, and the shape and size of the steering wheel are spot on. But what immediately makes you realise this is no sports car is the steering feel. We’re told it has been specially calibrated by MG’s UK development team, but that just makes us wonder how vague and light it must be in the Chinese cars. Push hard and you’ll struggle to enjoy guiding the car through bends, which is a shame because there’s precious little body roll, and the double-wishbone front suspension and multi-link rear combine to make the car extremely keen to change direction. 

MG has also taken measures to give the IM5 the refinement you’d expect of an executive saloon. Open the front doors and you’ll spot sound-deadening material wedged into the front wing, for example. There’s also double-layer soundproof glass and a double-glazed panoramic sunroof to cut wind and road noise at speed, which the IM5 does effectively. Like the polished suspension set-up, the seats are geared more towards comfort than sporty driving. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The selection of driving modes includes Comfort, Eco and Sport settings with an additional Custom mode to tweak things such as the steering weight and throttle response – but we’d recommend keeping the steering in Sport, because it’s far too delicate in other modes. You can also adjust the brake regeneration, but the IM5 doesn’t offer a one-pedal mode, although MG says it may consider adding it later on. 

MG IM5 - boot

The IM5’s interior is pretty much the same as the IM6’s. As in the SUV, there’s a choice of a white or grey colour palette with a faux-leather upholstery for both. We were quite shocked to open the IM5’s door for the first time and be greeted with bespoke crushed velvet floor mats, but we’re told they’re here to stay. 

With the same dashboard as the IM6, the IM5 comes with a 10.5-inch touchscreen on the centre console, which is tilted too far backwards - this isn’t an issue in the SUV where you sit a little more upright. The infotainment system’s screen (like the 26.3-inch dashtop-mounted screen) is impressive, with quick response and loading times. The design of the menus is also simple to understand and the customisable features for lighting and displays are decent too. But we’re less impressed by the integration of climate controls into the screen, because they’re not readily available. 

The interior space doesn’t feel too dissimilar to the SUV’s, with plenty of headroom all round. Kneeroom for rear-seat passengers is good too, although there’s less room under the front seats for feet than in the IM6. Back-seat passengers don’t get too much in the way of features - there’s a USB-C port on the back of the centre console, a flip-down central armrest with cup-holders, and a pouch on the back of the front seats, but that’s about it. 

MG has given the IM5 a ‘frunk’, but its capacity is only 18 litres, so it’s good for charging cables and little else. The 457-litre boot has a fairly narrow opening but is pretty deep and comes with a flat floor. 

Model:MG IM5 Long Range
Price:£44,995
On sale:Now
Powertrain:100kWh battery, 1x e-motor
Power/torque:402bhp/500Nm
Transmission:Single-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
0-62mph:4.9 seconds
Top speed:136mph
Range:441 miles
Max charging:396kW (10-80% in 17 mins)
Dimensions (L/W/H):4,931/1,960/1,474mm

Best MG deals

MG Motor UK MG3

MG Motor UK MG3

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG3Cash £15,390Avg. savings £1,932
New MG Motor UK MG3

Configure now

MG Motor UK MG4

MG Motor UK MG4

New in-stock MG Motor UK MG4Cash £18,795Avg. savings £9,041
New MG Motor UK MG4

Configure now

MG Motor UK ZS

MG Motor UK ZS

New in-stock MG Motor UK ZSCash £17,990Avg. savings £2,042
New MG Motor UK ZS

Configure now

Skip advert
Advertisement

More reviews

Car group tests
Volvo EX30 vs Abarth 600e: which small electric SUV is top dog?
Abarth Punto vs Corsa SRi
Mercedes GLA vs Alfa Romeo Tonale 2024 twin test: premium plug-in hybrids go head-to-head
Alpina XD3 Biturbo vs Porsche Macan S Diesel
Ford Mustang vs Alpine A110: two very different sporting greats go head-to-head
The best long-term car tests 2022
Ariel Nomad
Jaguar F-Type Coupe vs Aston Martin V8 Vantage
Audi S3 vs BMW M135: which German brand builds the hottest hatchback?
Audi S6 Avant e-tron vs BMW i5 M60 Touring: fast EV estates face-off
In-depth reviews
Abarth 600e review
Abarth 124 Spider review
Abarth Punto (2008-2015)
Alfa Romeo Tonale review
Alfa Romeo Stelvio review
Long-term tests
Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV long-term test: things are looking bright thanks to our stylish SUV
Alpine A110 GT: long term test
Cupra Tavascan V1 long-term test: fast charging makes journeys less heated
Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid long-term test: the family SUV that can do it all
DS 4 E-Tense 225: long-term test review
Genesis GV60 Premium long-term test: a great EV, if you can afford it
Genesis Electrified GV70 long-term test: great for a family road trip
Honda e:Ny1 Advance long-term test: small SUV thrives in the summer sun
Ineos Grenadier Trialmaster long-term test: characterful 4x4 is a guilty pleasure
Jaguar F-Pace PHEV: long-term test review
Road tests
New AC Cobra 378 Superblower 2021 review
New AC Cobra 378 review
New Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 review
New Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 review
New Alpina B3 Touring 2023 review
New Alpine A290 GTS 2025 review: a fun and engaging electric hot hatch
Alpine A110 R 2024 review: almost the perfect sports car
New Bentley Continental GTC Azure 2025 review: PHEV power suits luxury convertible
New Bentley Bentayga Speed 2025 review: no need to mourn the loss of W12
New Bentley Flying Spur V8 S 2024 review: a luxury rocket ship
Used car tests
Used Abarth 500 (2009-2024) buyer’s guide: fast and fun if you can find the right one
Used Alpine A110 (2017-date) review
Used Aston Martin DB9 (2004-2016) review
Used Aston Martin Vantage review
Used Audi Q8 (Mk1, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: refined but expensive to run
Used Audi A6 (Mk5, 2018-date) buyer’s guide: classy exec is a great family car
Used DS 3 (Mk1, 2019-date) buyer’s guide: smart, stylish, but far from perfect
Used Fiat 500 (2008-date) buyer’s guide: stylish city car is cheap and cheerful
Used Honda Jazz (MK4, 2020-date) review: a reliable supermini with plenty of space
Used Hyundai i20 (Mk3, 2020-date) review: a classy and appealing supermini?
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

New & used car deals

Audi A3

Audi A3

RRP £26,295Avg. savings £3,274 off RRP*Used from £10,395
New Audi A3Used Audi A3
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £1,672 off RRP*Used from £16,100
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £4,975 off RRP*Used from £13,107
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

RRP £24,625Avg. savings £2,989 off RRP*Used from £11,895
New Volkswagen GolfUsed Volkswagen Golf
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content