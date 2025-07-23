Verdict

Our first experience of the new MG IM5 has left us rather impressed. The numbers are class-leading, with range and charging figures to embarrass the likes of Tesla and Hyundai. It’s a slight pity the IM5 can’t quite replicate the magic of the MG4’s driving dynamics, although the performance is pretty serious in the 100kWh versions. Refinement is a positive too.

MG’s recent rise has been well documented and the Chinese-owned British firm has become a significant player in the electric-car market. In the past six years MG has been the second biggest-selling EV maker here in the UK for private retail customers, with only Tesla ahead – impressive stuff considering that MG is also selling petrol and hybrid cars.

Even MG concedes that its rapid growth rate was always going to slow down, although it still has a target of five per cent market share to achieve; the brand is currently at four per cent so far in 2025. To help the firm expand, it’s looked to its home market of China and in particular fellow SAIC-owned brand, IM Motors.

Standing for ‘Intelligence in Motion’, IM Motors was only founded in 2020 and since then has launched the LS7 and LS6 in China. We saw them at the Geneva Motor Show in 2024 and those two cars have now morphed into the IM6 SUV and this, the new IM5 saloon.