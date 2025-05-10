Audi S6 Avant e-tron vs BMW i5 M60 Touring: fast EV estates face-off

Audi has long been known for fast estate cars. Over various generations, the likes of the RS 4 and RS 6 have offered mind-bending performance with space for the whole family – plus the dog – to enjoy.

Now, Audi has dipped its toe into the waters of high-performance estates with an electric twist, thanks to the new Audi S6 Avant e-tron. While there’s no fully blown RS model (yet, at least), the on-paper specs of the S6 show promise for fast wagon fans. After a series of electric SUVs that haven’t troubled the front runners in their respective classes, can Audi deliver something special when it’s working with the bodystyle it does best?

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW might have something to say about that. Of the big three German premium brands, it has been BMW that has most consistently delivered with its electric cars – especially at the pricier end of its range, where its EV line-up is almost universally excellent. The i5 is one such example, and in the M60 Touring, BMW has a direct answer to the S6 Avant ready and waiting to go.

In a segment where performance, refinement, luxury and space all matter, which car delivers the most?

Audi S6 Avant e-tron

Model: Audi S6 Avant e-tron Edition 1 quattro Price: £91,340 Powertrain: 2x e-motors, 94.8kWh battery, 543bhp 0-62mph: 3.9 seconds Test efficiency: 3.1 miles/kWh Test range: 294 miles Annual VED: £620

The S6 Avant e-tron sits at the top of a wider electric A6 line-up and as a result it comes with a range-topping price tag; the launch-specification Edition 1 quattro starts from £99,340 on the road. If the full-fat S6 experience is more than you’ll need, then there are less expensive options lower down the line-up. The A6 Avant e-tron starts from £64,340 when paired with a 322bhp motor and 75.8kWh battery – enough for an official range of between 324 and 363 miles.