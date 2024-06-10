New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

Verdict

If you want a practical, fully-electric executive estate, then the BMW i5 is the one to have. Granted, that's because it’s also the only one you can have just now, but it'd take something very special to come close to this car’s all-round ability. Space, refinement, interior design and handling are all fantastic, and it’s backed up by decent efficiency and range figures. The eDrive40 is definitely the version to have; it’s much less expensive than the top spec M60 xDrive yet still more than quick enough.

So far in 2024, 16 per cent of the new car market has been taken up by fully-electric vehicles. With not far shy of one in five cars sold taking their energy solely from a plug. It’s not surprising to find a wide range of EV body styles available; from superminis to luxury cars with a vast number of SUVs between, there’s plenty of choice. Given its popularity, there is one area that has been rather neglected though: the good old-fashioned estate car.

Regardless of your budget, the electric estate car pickings are slim. Stellantis recently doubled the choice on offer to buyers by releasing two in quick succession; the Peugeot e-308 and Vauxhall Astra Electric. The other two in question are the MG5 (great value but not a great boot) and at the higher end of the scale, the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. It’s undeniably striking, but it’s not the most practical of things; rear seat space is modest at best, and at 446 litres, the boot isn’t exactly wardrobe-friendly.